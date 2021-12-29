Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh breaks silence on dating rumours with Sunny Kaushal, check out

Sharvari Wagh has been in the news because she is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal. Here's what the actress said about her relationship status with Sunny.

Sharvari Wagh has made her Bollywood debut with the movie Bunty Aur Babli 2. She was seen opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the movie. She won the appreciation of fans with her performance in the movie. Apart from her debut movie, the actress had also been in the news for attending the wedding of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif.

Katrina and Vicky got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan back on December 9. In an interview, Sharvari spoke about Vicky and Katrina's wedding and also broke the silence on her dating rumours with Sunny Kaushal.

During an interview with India.com, she said that she has worked with Sunny on The Forgotten Army together which was four years back. They had become very good friends, and they have stayed friends for over the last four years."Kabir (Kabir Khan) sir was there, I was there and he was there.. we all have become such good friends for so long now", she further said.

The actress further continued that the rumours are 'very rumoured' and she would say these are only 'rumours.' At the end of the day, when one makes close friends, one can't shy away. Things coming out as articles don't mean one would stop living. Sunny is one friend she has made n the industry, and she would be like to be there for him.



Talking further about Vicky and Katrina's wedding Sharvari said that it looked no less than a dreamy wedding. The actress said that their wedding was exactly how their pictures have come out. It was really pure, happy and a very intimate wedding. Those are the perfect three words to describe their wedding,

