    John Abraham to Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and more, 10 Bollywood celebs turned Covid-19 positive recently

    First Published Jan 3, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
    The novel coronavirus has been seeing a spike in the daily number of positive cases being reported in India. Here are 10 Bollywood celebrities who have tested positive for the virus recently.

    John Abraham to Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and more, 10 Bollywood stars turned Covid-19 positive recently drb

    Image: Instagram

    A hoard of celebrities has tested positive for Covid-19, John Abraham being the most recent one on the list. The numbers have particularly gone up in the last month, ever since India has seen a sudden spike in reporting Covid-19 cases, including the new variant of the virus, Omicron. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Nora Fatehi, Arjun Kapoor and more, several celebrities from Bollywood have contracted the virus. Take a look at 10 celebs who tested positive for Covid-19 since December 2021.
     

    John Abraham to Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and more, 10 Bollywood stars turned Covid-19 positive recently drb

    Image: Instagram

    John Abraham: Taking to Instagram on early Monday morning, John Abraham said that he has contracted the virus. The ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ actor said he had met a person three days ago, and it was later that the actor learnt the person was Covid-19. And now, John has also been tested positive for Covid-19. His wife Priya has also turned positive for Convid-19.

    John Abraham to Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and more, 10 Bollywood stars turned Covid-19 positive recently drb

    Image: Instagram

    Mrunal Thakur: Recently, Mrunal Thakur was also tested positive. Mrunal had been busy with the promotions of her Bollywood debut ‘Jersey’ starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Their film was earlier slated to release on December 31 but has been delayed owing to the Covid-19 spread.

    ALSO READ: Bhediya co-stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon back MAI’s plea regarding theatre shut down in Delhi

    John Abraham to Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and more, 10 Bollywood stars turned Covid-19 positive recently drb

    Image: Instagram

    Nora Fatehi:  The ‘Kusu Kusu’ girl, Nora Fatehi also tested positive for the virus recently. On the work front, Nora was seen opposite Guru Randhawa in his latest music video ‘Dance Meri Rani’. Nora was also in the news last year in regard to the Sukesh Chandrasekar extortion case.

    John Abraham to Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and more, 10 Bollywood stars turned Covid-19 positive recently drb

    Image: Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan, reported positive for Covid-19 in the first week of December. The actress’s Covid-19 report was first confirmed by the BMC. She was accused of violating Covid-19 norms by the BMC.

    John Abraham to Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and more, 10 Bollywood stars turned Covid-19 positive recently drb

    Image: Instagram


    Arjun Kapoor: Malaika Arora’s love interest, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has recently been tested positive. The actor’s building was sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, following the Covid-19 protocols.

    ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited ‘RRR’ has officially been delayed because of Omicron; makers issue statement

    John Abraham to Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and more, 10 Bollywood stars turned Covid-19 positive recently drb

    Image: Instagram

    Anshula Kapoor: Along with Arjun Kapoor, the actor’s younger sibling, Anshula Kapoor, also contracted the virus. She is also presently recovering from the virus.

    John Abraham to Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and more, 10 Bollywood stars turned Covid-19 positive recently drb

    Image: Instagram

    Amrita Arora: Along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora’s sister, actor Amrita Arora was also tested positive for Covid-19. Similar to Kareena, the BMC alleged that Amrita too violated covid norms by attending several parties.

    John Abraham to Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and more, 10 Bollywood stars turned Covid-19 positive recently drb

    Image: Instagram

    Shanaya Kapoor: Daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram to inform her followers that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

    John Abraham to Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and more, 10 Bollywood stars turned Covid-19 positive recently drb

    Image: Instagram

    Maheep Kapoor: Shanaya Kapoor’s mom, Maheep Kapoor, was also tested Covid-19 positive in December last month. The mother-daughter have now recovered from the virus well.

    John Abraham to Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and more, 10 Bollywood stars turned Covid-19 positive recently drb

    Image: Instagram

    Seema Khan: Sohail Kan’s wife, Seema Khan and their 10-year-old-son were both positive. Seema, Maheep and others were said to have attended a private dinner at filmmaker Karan Johar’s residence after which they tested positive.

