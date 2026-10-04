Sanjay Dutt clarified his remarks on 'Shekhar Tonite' were part of a scripted, humorous segment. His 'Munna Bhai' PM persona and comments about not feeling 'peace' in the nation were intended as satire, not to offend, he stated.

Sanjay Dutt Clarifies 'Munna Bhai' PM Satire

Sanjay Dutt shared his clarification following a satirical segment on actor Shekhar Suman hosted show 'Shekhar Tonite' where he adopted a fictional Prime Minister persona in his classic 'Munna Bhai' style. The actor appeared at the 'Shekhar Tonite' show on the occassion of Gandhi Jayanti, where the actor humorously imagined himself as India’s Prime Minister for five minutes and addressed the nation in his signature Munna Bhai style.

Sanjay Dutt also shared his opinion about the current state of the country, saying that he doesn't feel "peace" in the nation anymore, while talking to Shekhar Suman in the show. After the episode went viral for his statement, the actor clarified that his remarks were made as part of a scripted, light-hearted conversation and were never intended to hurt, offend, or disrespect any individual, community, or institution.

Sharing a note on his X handle, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution. My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous."

The 'Munna Bhai' actor expressed dissapointment after his words were allegedly misinterpreted outside the "intended context" by him. He added, "The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of 'Gandhigiri,' which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context."

The On-Air Comments in Question

Sanjay Dutt garnered headlines after he shared his opinion about the current state of the country, saying that he doesn't feel "peace" in the nation anymore. While talking to Shekhar Suman, actor Sanjay Dutt said, “The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people, and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon.”

At the show, the actor also brought his iconic Munna Bhai character into the realm of political satire, humorously imagining himself as India’s Prime Minister for five minutes and addressing the nation in his signature Munna Bhai style. In his reimagined speech as a fictional PM of India, the actor referred to the famous three monkeys associated with Gandhi. “Apun Gandhi ji ko bahut maanta hai. Aur Gandhi ji ke teen bandar sabko pata hai, bura mat dekho, bura mat suno, bura mat kaho. Lekin aaj ek chautha bandar bhi mangta hai. Bura dekhega to use theek kaun karega? (I really believe in Gandhi ji. Everyone knows his three monkeys — don’t see evil, don’t hear evil, don’t speak evil. But today I want a fourth monkey too. If someone sees something wrong, who will correct it?),” said Sanjay Dutt.

About the Show and Dutt's Recent Projects

Meanwhile, 'Shekhar Tonite' is a talk show which brings together personalities from films, politics, music, sports, business, and culture in candid, unscripted conversations that move between humour, emotion, satire, and spontaneity. It premiered on May 15.

As for Sanjay Dutt, the actor recently made his debut in the Saudi Arabian film industry with the film '7 Dogs'. He played a cameo in the movie along with his friend and actor Salman Khan. In Bollywood, the actor was last seen in the film 'Aakhiri Sawal' which is directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang and stars Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, and Sameera Reddy in the lead roles. It was released in May this year and performed average at the box office. (ANI)