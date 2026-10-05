Actor Avinash Mishra has won the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the season concluded with Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani (Orry) as the first and second runners-up. It was an emotional win for Mishra.

Avinash Mishra Crowned Winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

After gruelling months of high-risk stunts and challenging tasks, actor Avinash Mishra has emerged as the winner of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The actor became teary-eyed while accepting the trophy from the host Rohit Shetty.

The stunt-based reality show, which was off air last year, made its much-awaited return after a two-year gap. Hosted by action star Rohit Shetty, the season concluded with Avinash lifting the trophy, while Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani (Orry) finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively. As Rohit Shetty announced Avinash as the winner was, it was an emotional moment, with the actor breaking down in tears. Reflecting on his achievement, Avinash told Rohit Shetty that over the past decade he had been nominated for several characters and attended numerous award functions, but this was the first time he had actually won an award.

'The Real Victory Was Never Giving Up'

Avinash Mishra shared his winning moments on his Instagram handle, calling it a result of "never giving up." "10 years of the journey. 10 years of showing up. And today, I finally hold my first trophy. Maybe the real victory was never giving up on myself," wrote Avinash. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avinash Mishra (@avinash_world)

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Shot against the stunning backdrop of Cape Town, Season 15 introduced the exciting ‘Champions vs. Challengers’ format, bringing seasoned franchise veterans face-to-face with a new generation of contestants. The season featured a series of terrifying machine-based stunts, the much-talked-about ‘Pain Auction’ task, and ‘Darr Ka Naya Daur’, which introduced fresh challenges throughout the competition and kept audiences hooked. Over the course of the season, Avinash transformed from a newcomer into one of the competition’s strongest performers by performing tough stunts flawlessly.

The 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi features returning contestants including Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin. New contestants on the show included Avinash Mishra, Orry and Ruhaanika Dhawan. (ANI)