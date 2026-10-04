Ali Fazal celebrates one month of 'Mirzapur: The Movie', thanking fans for its Rs 231 crore box office success. In an Instagram post, he also gave a shoutout to Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3', urging audiences to support all theatrical releases.

As ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ completes one month in theatres, lead star Ali Fazal has expressed gratitude to the audience for showing up for his film. As he penned down his thoughts on Instagram, Ali also dropped a subtle shoutout to Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Drishyam 3’ alongside other theatrical releases. “The grill the focus. Bring it on. My film completes a month today in theatres. We did something right.. i like to think. Thank you again for all the love. Now go watch Drishyam 3. And other films. You have been an awesome audience. Keep the theatres alive,” the actor wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

'Mirzapur: The Movie' Box Office Success

Released on October 4, ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ turned out to become a major hit. The film has already crossed the Rs 200-crore mark on the box office, standing at Rs 231.40 crore at the end of its fourth week, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

'Mirzapur: The Movie' continues the story of the franchise and brings back several of its recognisable characters. Pankaj Tripathi reprises the role of Kaleen Bhaiya, while Divyenndu returns as Munna Bhaiya and Ali Fazal plays Guddu Pandit. The film centres on the continuing fight for the Mirzapur throne, with new contenders entering the conflict. Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

About 'Drishyam 3'

Speaking of ‘Drishyam 3’, the much-awaited instalment opened in theatres on October 2 and is already winning hearts. Within two days of its release, the film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India.

‘Drishyam 3: The Conclusion’ continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family. Set years after Vijay managed to stay ahead of the law, the film follows a fresh investigation that once again puts his family under pressure. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Tabu reprises her role as Meera Deshmukh. The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant. (ANI)