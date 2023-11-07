Prabhas starrer Salaar OTT rights bagged by THIS platform; Read

Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran,, and Shruti Haasan starrer Salaar will be released on December 22. Meanwhile, the OTT rights of the movie have been acquired by Netflix.

South Indian star Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Salaar. Turning our attention to "Salaar," this movie is poised to mark a significant comeback for Prabhas, especially in light of the performance of his recent film, "Adipurush," which did not meet expectations. "Salaar" is planned to be released in two parts, with the first part titled "Salaar: Ceasefire." The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films.

Meanwhile, the movie is releasing on December 22. As per reports, the OTT rights of the Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer have been acquired by streaming partner Netflix. Salaar has received Rs 160 crore for OTT rights. This movie has received the highest amount for the OTT rights of a Prabhas film.

It was announced that Prithviraj's production will distribute Salaar in Kerala. All Kerala Prithviraj Fans and Welfare Association is organizing the fan show of Prabhas' Salaar in Kerala.

Apart from Prabhas, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including actress Shruti Haasan, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. "Salaar" will be a multilingual release, hitting screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is expected to transport viewers back to the 1980s and immerse them in a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of the limestone mafia.

The film's teaser, which was released earlier, created a sensation on social media, going viral and increasing the anticipation for this action-packed thriller. As fans eagerly await the new release date, the promise of an unforgettable cinematic experience continues to generate excitement surrounding "Salaar" at an all-time high.