Salaar: Prabhas-led actioner-drama film's run-time gets disclosed; Know details

A new update for the die-hard fandom of globally acclaimed South industry pan-Indian superstar Prabhas is finally here. For audiences and fans waiting to see Prabhas on celluloid screens after Saaho (2019), the makers have ended the anticipation of Prabhas fandom by unveiling the official run time of the much-awaited actioner-drama film Salaar.

It is an exhilarating news update for the global fandom of acclaimed South industry pan-Indian superstar Prabhas. While cinephiles and cinema enthusiasts with fans of Prabhas are eagerly awaiting to witness the return of Prabhas on the big 70 mm screens, it is a known fact that Salaar is going to clash on Christmas 2023 with Emperor of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film, Dunki. Now, the makers have ended the anticipation of fans and finally revealed the official run-time of maverick filmmaker Prashanth Neel-helmed actioner-drama pan-Indian film Salaar.

Salaar, starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in leading roles, is one of the most awaited movies. While everyone is waiting for it, the official movie running time has been disclosed by the makers of the film. According to Gets Cinema, Salaar has an official running time of 2 hours and 50 minutes. However, the film will also have a hero-related song with another song. Also, both the songs are 10 minutes long.

Hombale Films produced Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire is helmed and directed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel. It boasts the ensemble cast of Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu.

The tweet post on X by Gets Cinema read, "2 hours 40 Minutes Get Ready For Blood Bath. One Hero-related Song and Special Song – 10 Minutes. 2 hours 50 Minutes Overall Movie Length of #Prabhas #Salaar."

It was recently stated and reported that the makers plan to release the Salaar trailer either by November end or at the beginning of December. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala officially shared the same on the microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter). His tweet post read, "Bigg News: The much awaited Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire trailer to be out on November end or early December. The actioner helmed by #PrashanthNeel and featuring #Prabhas is creating excitement among the masses. The film will arrive in cinemas on the scheduled date, December 22, 2023."

Salaar will hit theatres on December 22, 2023. It will reportedly clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. However, reports claiming that the Prabhas starrer is likely to get postponed have also made it to headlines for the past few days.

