Pooja Hegde aces style game on Tennis court in ravishing green ensemble [Picture]

Pooja Hegde's vacation photos, including enchanting tennis court shots and glamorous beach escapades, captivate the internet. She remains a sought-after actress with a successful career across languages, starring alongside Salman Khan and with exciting projects on the horizon, such as "Guntur Kaaram" and "Housefull 5.''

Pooja Hegde, a star who has effortlessly transitioned from the South Indian film industry to Bollywood, is currently basking in a well-deserved vacation, aligning perfectly with her birthday celebrations. Even while on holiday, she continues to enchant her fans and followers through her engaging presence on social media.

The talented actress, who is set to appear in the highly-anticipated film "The Beast," recently treated her fans to a series of stunning photos on her Instagram. These captivating images feature her on a tennis court, exuding elegance in her vibrant green tennis outfit. With a hint of humor, she captioned the post, "This one's for Federer #tennis #epicday."

In the photos, Pooja dons a striking green tennis frock paired with sleek black sunglasses. She strikes a pose with a tennis racket in hand and sports chic white and black sneakers. Fans have been gushing over these pictures, expressing their admiration for her undeniable charm and style.

Prior to sharing these enchanting tennis court snapshots, Pooja Hegde wowed her admirers with glamorous beach pictures. During her recent vacation in the Maldives, she flaunted a stylish pink monokini against the backdrop of a serene beach. These images ignited a noticeable fan frenzy as Pooja continues to dazzle her audience with her beauty and grace across diverse settings.

The video she shared from her beach escapade, with the caption "Tan lines and good times," showcased her sizzling charm by the shore, leaving everyone captivated.

Pooja Hegde's Professional Endeavors

Pooja Hegde's professional life has been equally dynamic. Today, she stands as one of the most popular and sought-after actresses in India, with a successful career spanning various languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada. Her remarkable beauty, glamour, and acting prowess have earned her a dedicated following.

Her most recent film, "Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan" (2023), in which she starred alongside Salman Khan, grabbed attention for its star-studded cast and compelling storyline.

While her fans eagerly await her upcoming projects, it's worth noting that she was originally slated to appear alongside Mahesh Babu in "Guntur Kaaram" but had to opt out due to scheduling conflicts. Nevertheless, the film is set for release on January 12, 2024, and fans can expect an exciting cinematic experience.

Furthermore, the fifth installment of the legendary "Housefull" franchise is currently in production under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, with a planned release date in 2024. This highly anticipated film promises to deliver a mix of fun, entertainment, and drama with its ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Chunky Pandey.