    Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film trailer to showcase on the iconic Burj Khalifa!

    The buzz around Pathaan is outstanding, and Shah Rukh Khan, who is now in the Middle East for the International League T20, will have his Pathaan teaser displayed on the famous Burj Khalifa, according to YRF.

    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 7:26 PM IST

    Pathaan has quickly become one of the most eagerly awaited films to be released in India in a long time. Pathaan, the visually spectacular Yash Raj Films action extravaganza, is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and stars the country's biggest superstars, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. It is billed as one of the biggest-ever action spectacles that audiences have seen in theatres.

    Nelson D'Souza, Vice President, International Distribution says, "Pathaan is one of the most anxiously awaited films of our times and a picture like this deserves to be staged in the grandest manner when it comes to presenting it to viewers. We are happy to announce that Dubai will be honouring Shah Rakh Khan and Pathaan by displaying the film's teaser on the famous Burj Khalifa!"

    "We are happy that Shah Rukh Khan, who is presently in the UAE for the International League T20, would make time to be present when the teaser is shown on one of the world's most significant architectural marvels," he says. SRK has an extraordinary fan base in the UAE, and we believe this action suits the excitement that Pathaan carries today, thanks to the outpouring of affection from his followers and viewers alike."

    Pathaan, YRF's adrenaline-pumping film, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 25, 2023. The film's assets YRF has published thus far have proven to be super-hits, starting with the teaser, the two songs - Besharam Rang & Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and the recently released trailer, which has created an online meltdown!

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2023, 7:26 PM IST
