Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori

Kanye West and Yeezy architect Bianca Censori's wedding announcement comes only two months after the rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised. The rapper married in a secret ceremony.

Bianca is rumoured to be the same lady Kanye was recently photographed with on an intimate date. She has been a part of his Yeezy company for "many years," according to TMZ. Despite the purported ceremony, according to the source, they have not sought for a marriage certificate to make their marriage legal.

Kanye was observed wearing what seemed to be a wedding ring as he and Bianca made their way to the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills a few days ago, so the wedding must have happened recently. "We're told the ring represents his commitment to her after the marriage," the article said. Kanye is already treating her like a wife, according to the outlet. Kanye has yet to respond to these allegations.

His wedding announcement comes just two months after Kanye and Kim's divorce. For six years, the reality personality and the rapper were married. On February 19, 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, and they were officially separated in November. Their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, have joint physical and legal custody.

During this time, Kim was dating Pete Davidson, who Kanye reviled. Several women were linked to the artist. He did, however, openly date Julia Fox for ten months. When they met, the actress remarked on TikTok that "the dude was acting normal with me," but things changed for Julia Fox once Kanye West launched his internet outbursts. "I was out the instant he started tweeting. I instantly saw he wasn't going to accept my assistance... I knew I was deluded when I thought I could assist him. "It didn't work, so here we are," she explained.

