    Pathaan Box Office Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan starrer mints 850 crores, breaks pre-existing records

    Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer actioner-thriller film, Pathaan continues being an unstoppable force at the global and domestic box office as it garners Rs 850 crores worldwide.

    Pathaan Box Office Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan starrer mints 850 crores, breaks pre-existing records
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

    Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. Its box office performance stunned all the critics and fans better than expected on opening day without any conventional marketing tools.

    A long and agonizing wait of four years finally came to an end. Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, made his powerful comeback on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs.

    Pathaan has garnered Rs 850 crores all around the globe. Fans can not stop raving about the nuanced performances of SRK, John, and Deepika in the film. While, the fan craze and love for King Khan is proof enough of their love for the global superstar.

    Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer espionage-actioner-thriller film Pathaan has continued its dominance at domestic and global box offices. As per latest reports, Pathaan, a pivotal part of the YRF Spy Universe, has raked in over Rs 850 crores globally.

    As per the latest media reports, Pathaan worldwide collections saw a little dip on its second Monday at theatres, but the film has managed to cross Rs 850 crores worldwide. It is now the 7th highest-grossing Indian movie from Bollywood in just 13 days and the third highest Hindi grosser, leaving behind Aamir Khan's Dangal.

    As per YRF, the actioner-entertainer film, Pathaan, has earned Rs 28.50 crore nett in India (Hindi -- Rs 27.50 crore, dubbed versions - Rs 1 crore). Their official press note read, "In 12 days, Pathaan has recorded Rs 317.20 crore gross in overseas territories while India's gross stands at Rs 515 crore." Its worldwide total stood at Rs 832 crore gross.

    Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted that the film has raked in $14.30 million in USA and Canada. While, UK and Ireland have earned $4.15 million in business. The film Pathaan has garnered $2.87 million in Australia.

    The film, released on January 25, was Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the silver screen following his disastrous outing in Zero some four years back, exceeding the lifetime business of Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal. It has emerged as the third highest-grossing Hindi film. The film now ranks third after SS Rajamouli directed mega-hit film Baahubali 2 (Hindi) and KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi). Pathaan has pushed Dangal to number 4, while Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has rounded off the top 5.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
    Rishab Shetty spills beans on much-awaited Kantara prequel; know details

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding update: Know details about their elaborate food menu

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding Update: Awaited details of couple's sangeet ceremony divulged

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding Update: After Mehendi, chooda ceremony, phone policy revealed

    Spadikam: Mohanlal's 1995 popular film to re-release in 4K Dolby Atmos on THIS date-watch trailer

    Tripura Election 2023: Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath to hold rallies, Mamata Banerjee to join roadshow today

    Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch announces retirement from international cricket; check details

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un goes missing ahead of military parade; sparks health rumours

    Rishab Shetty spills beans on much-awaited Kantara prequel; know details

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding update: Know details about their elaborate food menu

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

