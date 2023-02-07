Pathaan Box Office Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan starrer mints 850 crores, breaks pre-existing records

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer actioner-thriller film, Pathaan continues being an unstoppable force at the global and domestic box office as it garners Rs 850 crores worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer espionage-actioner-thriller film Pathaan has continued its dominance at domestic and global box offices. As per latest reports, Pathaan, a pivotal part of the YRF Spy Universe, has raked in over Rs 850 crores globally.

As per the latest media reports, Pathaan worldwide collections saw a little dip on its second Monday at theatres, but the film has managed to cross Rs 850 crores worldwide. It is now the 7th highest-grossing Indian movie from Bollywood in just 13 days and the third highest Hindi grosser, leaving behind Aamir Khan's Dangal.

As per YRF, the actioner-entertainer film, Pathaan, has earned Rs 28.50 crore nett in India (Hindi -- Rs 27.50 crore, dubbed versions - Rs 1 crore). Their official press note read, "In 12 days, Pathaan has recorded Rs 317.20 crore gross in overseas territories while India's gross stands at Rs 515 crore." Its worldwide total stood at Rs 832 crore gross.

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted that the film has raked in $14.30 million in USA and Canada. While, UK and Ireland have earned $4.15 million in business. The film Pathaan has garnered $2.87 million in Australia.

The film, released on January 25, was Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the silver screen following his disastrous outing in Zero some four years back, exceeding the lifetime business of Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal. It has emerged as the third highest-grossing Hindi film. The film now ranks third after SS Rajamouli directed mega-hit film Baahubali 2 (Hindi) and KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi). Pathaan has pushed Dangal to number 4, while Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has rounded off the top 5.

