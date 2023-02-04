Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SRK's witty reply on when he will start Red Chillies eatery wins the hearts of fans

    As Pathaan is becoming an unstoppable force all around the globe, SRK conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter. During this session, a fan asked him when he would start his Red Chillies eatery business. Shah Rukh's response to the fan's question left all fans in splits of laughter.

    Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. Its box office performance stunned all the critics and fans better than expected on opening day without any conventional marketing tools.

    A long and agonizing wait of four years finally came to an end. Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, made his powerful comeback on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs.

    Pathaan has garnered more than 800 crores all around the globe. Fans can not stop raving about the nuanced performances of SRK, John, and Deepika in the film. While, the fan craze and love for King Khan is proof enough of their love for the global superstar. SRK again conducted an interesting #AskSRK interactive fan session with his fans on Twitter. 

    During this session, a fan asked him his plans to start the awaited Red Chillies eatery. His question read, "When are you going to, start Red Chillies Eatery? #AskSRK @iamsrk."

    Shah Rukh Khan gave a witty reply to the fan. His answer read, "Designing the Menu card….may take a while as I have some movies to finish."

    In another fan tweet, a fan asked him if he is a cat or a dog person. The question read, "@iamsrk If I were to #AskSRK whether he is a cat or dog person, would he have to give a politically correct answer to maintain peace in the world? [inserting my cat picture for attention]."

    Giving response to this, Shah Rukh Khan, with his witty reply, again has won the hearts of fans. His answer read, "I am a person’s person. Politically correct enough? Or Cats r from Venus, Dogs r from Mars...I love all animals. They are awwww cho chhweet!! Choose whichever maintains peace, please."

    A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan what can be his secret to aging like a fine wine. Her question read, "@iamsrk #AskSRK aap ke "fine like a wine" ka kya Raaz hai."

    In reply to this question, Shah Rukh Khan gave a sweet rhyming reply. His answer read, "Controlled Dine, Never Whine, Cherish Mine. In the darkness, try to Shine. Now run out of Rhyme!!."

