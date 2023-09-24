Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding update: Groom opts for boat baaraat; couple's pheras begin

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are about to tie the knot on September 24. The groom chose a boat baraat to get to the mandap for his wedding. The Jaimala ceremony is slated for 3:30 p.m., followed by the Pheras at 4 p.m. and the Vidai at 6:30 p.m.

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding update: Groom opts for boat baaraat; couple's pheras begin RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 4:41 PM IST

    Raghav Chadha, the AAP leader, is about to embark on a new chapter by marrying his fiancée, Parineeti Chopra, in a lavish destination wedding today. Raghav was spotted wearing a gorgeous sherwani only hours before the much-anticipated event, as wedding preparations were in full gear. 

    Later, it was reported that Raghav entered the mandap dressed in an ivory sherwani. His baraat procession took place aboard a boat. Parineeti and Raghav hid from the media to conceal their wedding attire upon their arrival.

    Also Read: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: 5 notable Bollywood marriages

    The Jaimala ceremony is slated for 3:30 p.m., followed by the Pheras at 4 p.m. and the Vidai at 6:30 p.m. A magnificent reception extravaganza, dubbed 'A Night of Amore,' is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. to cap off this unforgettable day.

    From 'Kaala Chashma' to 'Mauja hi Mauja,' the ceremony's selection is irresistible. The puja for their wedding has begun, and the pheras will follow it at some point. According to rumours, The Leela's swimming pool area has been turned into a mandap in the centre for the pair.

    For their wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav picked 'The Leela Hotel' in Udaipur. All of their friends and family members are present. Priyanka Chopra was unable to attend the wedding, but she extended her best wishes to her 'little one'.

    On September 13, the couple threw a 90s-themed sangeet night. The wedding motif was modest and understated. During the sangeet, which included 90s music, the pair allegedly danced till 3 a.m.

    Also Read: Parineeti, Raghav Wedding: Know bride and groom's educational qualifications and more

    Two of her friends, Sania Mirza and Manish Malhotra, attended the wedding. Karan Johar was also scheduled to attend. However, it is unclear why he was unable to attend. Following the wedding night, there will be a black tie-themed celebration.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have also arrived for the wedding. 

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2023, 4:42 PM IST
