Entertainment

24-Sep-2023, 12:46:57 pm

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: 5 notable Bollywood marriages

Apart from Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha's highly-anticipated wedding, there are some other notable marriages that took place in Bollywood this year. Have a look.

Image credits: Instagram

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding

'A pearl white Indian wedding' is how the invitation card describes Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's ceremony at The Leela Palace today. 

Image credits: Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

On February 7, they got married in Rajasthan at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The pair donned gentle pink and beige colours with undertones of gold for their special day.

Image credits: Instagram

Athiya Shetty–KL Rahul

When Bollywood met Cricket: After dating for several years, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married on January 23. Suniel Shetty's Khandala house was the venue for the wedding.

Image credits: Instagram

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak

On February 9, in Goa, they were united in marriage in a small ceremony with close friends and family. The groom chose a cream sherwani and the actress opted for a crimson lehenga.

Image credits: Instagram

Swara Bhasker–Fahad Ahmed

The couple got married on January 6 in a court ceremony after meeting at a protest. After that, they participated in celebrations for mehendi, haldi, sangeet, and qawaali night.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One