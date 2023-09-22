Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Hotel's lavish suite room costs THIS whopping amount per night?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set and ready to get married in a big-fat Punjabi royal destination wedding at Udaipur, Rajasthan, on September 24. Scroll down to learn exciting details about the cost of the suite booked for the royal wedding.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her politician beau Raghav Chadha have taken social media by storm. It is all because they will take their dreamy and much-awaited Punjabi-style wedding vows in the next few days. Recently, the Delhi residence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician Raghav Chadha got festooned and decorated beautifully to host their families and closest ones for their pre-wedding function. Former Indian team cricketer Harbhajan Singh was spotted at the Sufi night. Soon, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will fly down to Udaipur, Rajasthan, for their wedding celebration. But do you know how much the hotel suite costs where the couple is getting married?

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha danced their heart out on Sufi night; video goes VIRAL - WATCH

The most-anticipated wedding of the season started with a divine note, with the couple praying to the Almighty to seek blessings. After winding up some of the pre-wedding functions in Delhi, the couple, with their friends and families, will fly to the City of Lakes Udaipur, Rajasthan, for their big-fat traditional wedding. Reportedly, the soon-to-be-married couple has booked luxurious hotels like The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace for the lavish wedding happening on September 24.

Parineeti and Raghav have locked some of the luxurious and expensive suites at the hotels. According to a report by India Today, the most costliest and extravagantly expensive Maharaja Suite of The Leela Palace Hotel has also been booked, which costs around Rs 10 lakh per day. The suite is situated and spread over 3500 square feet and has a scenic and breathtaking view of the lake.

Parineeti Chopra and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) MP Raghav Chadha will take the pheras on September 24. Interestingly, the festivities will commence on September 23 in Udaipur. It was recently reported that the actress opted for a pastel-coloured lehenga by fashion designer Manish Malhotra for her special day. A source in his quote shared, "Parineeti and Manish share a long friendship. Manish is very well aware of the style of Pari and what she wants for her wedding. Hence, the actress had always been clear that she would be a Manish Malhotra bride. Parineeti is going for a basic and solid pastel-coloured lehenga for her wedding. She will accentuate the look with statement jewellery."

ALSO READ: Shubh India Tour Row: After singer's official apology; AP Dhillon, Dino James drop cryptic social media posts