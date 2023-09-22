Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha danced their heart out on Sufi night; video goes VIRAL - WATCH

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding ceremonies began in Delhi. The couple hosted a Sufi night for their close friends and relatives on September 20. The videos of the musical Sufi night created a storm on social media and are now going viral in which both Raghav and Parineeti are dancing their heart out.

Parineeti Chopra and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) MP Raghav Chadha will take the pheras on September 24. While the festivities will commence on September 23 in Udaipur, the pre-wedding functions already started in Delhi. Sufi night, kept and organized by the bride and groom-to-be for their close friends and family on September 20, happened at AAP politician Raghav's New Delhi residence. The event took place after their ardas. Last night, Parineeti and Raghav hosted a Sufi performance for their guests. Various musicians enthralled and captivated the wedding guests on the Sufi night.

ALSO READ: Tamil star Vijay Antony finally opens up on his daughter Meera's unexpected death

Reportedly, popular Bollywood songs were also played at the event by a live band. Reports say that the songs played on the eventful night were 'Tumhe Dilagi Bhool Jaani Padegi' and 'Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana', among others. In a new update, videos of Parineeti and Raghav dancing and enjoying with their family and friends have gone viral on social media.

As reported by a leading Indian entertainment portal, popular songs like Chhaap Tilak, Bulleya, Ishq Sufiyana, Afreen Afreen and Sanu Ek Pal Chain were sung during the Sufi night. Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav had so much fun and danced till the wee hours. The report also mentioned that the family of Bollywood actress Parineeti has been staying in Delhi for the last two weeks.

Following the Sufi night, the two families joined ardaas on September 19, during which Parineeti got teary-eyed and emotional. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are gearing up for their grand wedding in Rajasthan on September 24. The preparations are in full swing for their big fat Indian wedding.

It was recently reported that the actress opted for a pastel-coloured lehenga by fashion designer Manish Malhotra for her special day. A source in his quote shared, "Parineeti and Manish share a long friendship. Manish is very well aware of the style of Pari and what she wants for her wedding. Hence, the actress was always clear that she would be a Manish Malhotra bride. Parineeti is going for a basic and solid pastel-coloured lehenga for her wedding. She will accentuate the look with statement jewellery."

ALSO READ: Sex Education 4: Laurie Nunn gets candid on impact, taboos and final season