Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's dreamy wedding unveiled: Jaimala, Vidai, and More!

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will tie the knot today (September 24) in front of their friends and family in Udaipur. The jaimala will take place at 3.30 pm followed by the pheras at 4 pm and vidai at 6 pm.

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's dreamy wedding unveiled: Jaimala, Vidai, and More! RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 9:36 AM IST

    The wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is in full swing. The couple arrived in Udaipur on Friday, September 22, and will marry today, September 24. The pair, who got engaged in May, spent their pre-wedding celebrations in New Delhi. Some celebration festivities included a special Sufi night, a private mehndi ceremony, and a 90s-themed party on September 23 in Udaipur.

    According to reports from the entertainment website Pinkvilla, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's 90s-themed celebration began with the beautiful voice of Navraj Hans. The romantic evening allegedly featured mesmerising tunes such as Kajra Mohabbat Wala and numerous Punjabi songs.

    Guests who arrived at the wedding location were given a custom-made tape created by Parineeti Chopra herself. This was complemented with sincere statements and messages that described them.

    The meal selection included tasty things such as Candy Floss, Maggie counters, Chaat counters, and other mouth-watering cuisines for the visitors to enjoy. The festivities preceding today's magnificent wedding was a huge success.

    While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas could not attend the wedding, PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra, attended and offered a glimpse of the 90s-themed Sangeet Ceremony. Madhu Chopra shared her evening dress through Instagram stories. She accessorised her appearance with a lovely flower head, smokey eyelids, and red lip colour while wearing an amazing grey-black tone Prada costume.

    Raghav's Sehrabandi will take place on September 24, followed by a baraat at the Taj Leela Palace. The jaimala will begin at 3.30 p.m., followed by the pheras at 4 p.m. and the vidai at 6 p.m.

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were friends while studying in London, according to sources. The actress earned a triple honours degree in business, finance, and economics from Manchester Business School, while the politician studied at the London School of Economics (LSE). They originally met in London, and their friendship evolved over time.

    According to a Women's Era story, Parineeti and Raghav's bond reached new heights while she was filming Chamkila in Punjab. According to reports, the AAP leader paid many visits to the actress on Imtiaz Ali's Netflix film set.

    On May 13, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in New Delhi's Kapurthala House. However, whispers about their romance began months before they exchanged rings. Parineeti and Raghav were first seen together outside a Mumbai eatery. The lawmaker denied having an affair with her in March of this year. Their regular trips and dates, however, reinforced the suspicions.

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's dreamy wedding unveiled: Jaimala, Vidai, and More! RBA

    Both Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are well-known in their respective areas. While Parineeti has been praised for several of her on-screen performances, Raghav's path from accountant to becoming the youngest Member of Parliament at 33 has been hailed.

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2023, 9:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Why is the actress avoiding spotlight? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Why is the actress avoiding spotlight? Here's what we know

    Youtuber Fidias demonstrates 'How to get inside Bengaluru metro for free', gets criticised by his fans vkp

    Youtuber Fidias demonstrates ‘How to get inside Bengaluru metro for free’, gets criticised by his fans

    Animal Rashmika Mandanna as 'Geetanjali' slays in new poster; teaser to release on THIS date ATG

    Animal: Rashmika Mandanna as 'Geetanjali' slays in new poster; teaser to release on THIS date

    Parineeti Raghav Wedding: Know bride and groom's educational qualifications and more ATG

    Parineeti, Raghav Wedding: Know bride and groom's educational qualifications and more

    Singham Again controversy: Bombay High Court alleged Ajay Devgn's film depicts 'dangerous' message to youth vma

    Singham Again controversy: Bombay High Court alleged Ajay Devgn's film depicts 'dangerous' message to youth

    Recent Stories

    Why should techbros have all the fun Bengaluru auto driver goes viral for using office chair while driving snt

    'Why should techbros have all the fun?': Bengaluru auto driver goes viral for using office chair while driving

    Controversial banners spark India-Canada row: Gurdwara faces removal ultimatum WATCH AJR

    Controversial banners spark India-Canada row: Gurdwara faces removal ultimatum | WATCH

    Asian Games 2023: Pooja Vastrakar propels India to maiden final with win over Bangladesh; medal assured snt

    Asian Games 2023: Pooja Vastrakar propels India to maiden final with win over Bangladesh; medal assured

    Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Why is the actress avoiding spotlight? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Why is the actress avoiding spotlight? Here's what we know

    India opens Asian Games 2023 campaign with silver medals in shooting and rowing snt

    India opens Asian Games 2023 campaign with silver medals in shooting and rowing

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon