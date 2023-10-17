Parineeti Chopra in Maldives: Actress in bikini and pink chooda enjoys pool day (Photos)

After her wedding to Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra went out to the Maldives for a girls' holiday. The actress has just posted a fresh photo from her exotic trip.

On September 24, Parineeti Chopra married Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha in a magnificent wedding in Udaipur. Their relatives and close friends attended the lavish wedding. After walking the runway on October 14, the actress went out to the Maldives for a ladies' holiday. Parineeti also clarified to supporters that she was not on her honeymoon. The diva has now posted a fresh snapshot from her exotic holiday in which she swims in a bikini.

Parineeti Chopra has vacationed with her pals and sister-in-law after marrying AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Parineeti shared a photo from her Maldives holiday on her Instagram account.

Parineeti is shown in the photo sporting a black and yellow bikini with choodas (bangles). She is pictured relaxing in an infinity pool. Sharing the photo, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Not on a honeymoon! Photo taken by sister-in-law (beaming face with smiling eyes and fish emojis)." She also added the hashtags - girls trip, make plans holidays and live unforgettable. She geo-tagged the location as Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.

On September 24, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha married in front of their family and close friends at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. On September 22, the actor and politician landed in Udaipur with their guests. On Saturday, September 23, the haldi and sangeet ceremony took place.

Many guests, including Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, Manish Malhotra, and Aditya Thackeray, arrived on the wedding day, September 24. On Saturday, September 23, VIP visitors including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann came in Udaipur. Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti's cousin, did not attend the wedding.