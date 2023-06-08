Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Paranthas Weds Pancakes’- this is how Vicky Kaushal describes his marriage with Katrina Kaif

    Vicky Kaushal recently revealed that his wife Katrina Kaif loves to eat 'paranthas' made by his mother. Vicky also talks about the significance of love in any relationship. 
     

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's charisma won each other's hearts. This dynamic couple surprised the world when they exchanged vows in 2021, despite keeping their courtship under wraps. 

    After being silent for years, The pair has begun to open out about their marriage. From secrets to earnest revelations, this Bollywood power couple's connection continues to wow audiences, reminding them that the most intriguing love tales are sometimes the ones we least anticipate.

    In an interview with News Tak, Vicky Kaushal revealed his health-conscious wife Katrina's eating preferences. Vicky revealed that his mother's paranthas are her favourite, when questioned if Katrina enjoys paranthas given her devotion to fitness. "Our wedding is paranthas and pancakes." They are simply the same. "She likes pancakes, and I like paranthas," he explained. "Even she eats parathas," the star continued. She adores her mother, ke haath ke paranthe."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

    Vicky Kaushal stressed the importance of love in any relationship when questioned about his thoughts on love marriage versus arranged marriage. After being married for almost a year, he stated that while the nature of the marriage, whether love or arranged, varies, understanding and compassion are critical foundations. Vicky emphasised the necessity of acknowledging that both spouses are distinct persons and that developing a deep understanding as a pair is essential. 

    "It is critical to understand that they are a different person, that you are a different person, and that you must agree as a couple." She does not have to completely agree with me, and I do not have to constantly agree. If that understanding exists, whether the marriage is planned or love makes no difference. "It should bring happiness to the family, and especially to them," he remarked.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

    Vicky Kaushal is enjoying the success of his most recent film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. This film, directed by Laxman Utekar, stars Vicky in the major role with Sara Ali Khan. 

    Since its theatrical premiere on June 2, the film has received overwhelmingly excellent reviews from viewers, laying the stage for a strong box office run. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, with Vicky's captivating presence and Sara's unmistakable charm, promises to be a lovely cinematic experience that continues to fascinate and enchant audiences.

