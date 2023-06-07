Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha Train Accident: Sonu Sood launches Helpline for victims’ families, also to rebuild their lives

    Odisha's Balasore train accident: Sonu Sood launches a helpline for the relatives of Odisha railway disaster victims, providing support and assistance in their hour of need.

    Odisha Train Accident Sonu Sood launches Helpline for victims families also to rebuild their lives RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 5:38 PM IST

    The recent horrific train disaster in Odisha has left the nation in grief, with over 200 people killed and over 900 wounded. Amid this tragedy, famous philanthropist and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has risen as a ray of hope for the families impacted. 

    Sonu Sood explained the steps performed by his committed staff to aid the victims and their families in their path towards rebuilding their lives in a poignant video shared online. The Dabangg actor promised to help Odisha railway accident victims reconstruct their lives by assisting them in establishing sustainable companies and offering educational support. 

    Also Read: Adipurush: Prabhas spills beans on his wedding plans, will he wed in Tirupati? Know details here

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

    According to sources, his staff are actively working to secure employment possibilities for the affected families, recognizing the importance of stable jobs in their recovery. Sonu has developed a dedicated helpline to promote communication and contact concerned families. He asks affected individuals to get his team by texting the number 9967567520. 

    Upon receiving an SMS, his team will promptly respond and extend support, helping rebuild lives shattered by the tragedy.

    Also Read: O Baby Trailer OUT: Witness Dileesh Pothan in intense and diverse avatar


    Sonu Sood's humane project aims to help families affected by the Odisha railway tragedy regain their balance and resilience. He hopes to change their lives by rekindling the light of hope and restoring their smiles. 

    Earlier, Sood conveyed his support for the victims of the latest railway disaster by tweeting a video of himself. 

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 5:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sara Ali Khan to marry a cricketer? Actress has been long rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill RBA

    Sara Ali Khan to marry a cricketer? Actress has been long rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill

    O Baby Trailer OUT: Witness Dileesh Pothan in intense and diverse avatar

    O Baby Trailer OUT: Witness Dileesh Pothan in intense and diverse avatar

    Sandipta Sen on wedding rumours: 'Too much work in hand currently, but when I wed, it'll be grand' ADC

    Sandipta Sen on wedding rumours: 'Too much work in hand currently, but when I wed, it'll be grand'

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Is Kartik Aaryan getting Rs 25 Crore for this rom-com? Know how much Kiara Advani is charging RBA

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Is Kartik Aaryan getting Rs 25 Cr for this rom-com? Know how much Kiara Advani is charging

    Adipurush Prabhas spills beans on his wedding plans, will he wed in Tirupati? Know details here ADC

    Adipurush: Prabhas spills beans on his wedding plans, will he wed in Tirupati? Know details here

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat Cardiologist Gaurav Gandhi who performed over 16000 heart surgeries dies of heart attack at 41 gcw

    Cardiologist Gaurav Gandhi, who performed over 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of heart attack at 41

    Sara Ali Khan to marry a cricketer? Actress has been long rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill RBA

    Sara Ali Khan to marry a cricketer? Actress has been long rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Memes lauding 'Lord' Shardul Thakur explode on Twitter after crucial Warner wicket snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Memes lauding 'Lord' Shardul Thakur explode on Twitter after crucial Warner wicket

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Meet Australian team's beautiful and gorgeous WAGs

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Meet Australian team's beautiful and gorgeous WAGs

    Are multivitamins not required at all? Know truth here ADC

    Are multivitamins not required at all? Know truth here

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon