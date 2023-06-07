Odisha Train Accident: Sonu Sood launches Helpline for victims’ families, also to rebuild their lives

Odisha's Balasore train accident: Sonu Sood launches a helpline for the relatives of Odisha railway disaster victims, providing support and assistance in their hour of need.

The recent horrific train disaster in Odisha has left the nation in grief, with over 200 people killed and over 900 wounded. Amid this tragedy, famous philanthropist and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has risen as a ray of hope for the families impacted.

Sonu Sood explained the steps performed by his committed staff to aid the victims and their families in their path towards rebuilding their lives in a poignant video shared online. The Dabangg actor promised to help Odisha railway accident victims reconstruct their lives by assisting them in establishing sustainable companies and offering educational support.

Also Read: Adipurush: Prabhas spills beans on his wedding plans, will he wed in Tirupati? Know details here

According to sources, his staff are actively working to secure employment possibilities for the affected families, recognizing the importance of stable jobs in their recovery. Sonu has developed a dedicated helpline to promote communication and contact concerned families. He asks affected individuals to get his team by texting the number 9967567520.

Upon receiving an SMS, his team will promptly respond and extend support, helping rebuild lives shattered by the tragedy.

Also Read: O Baby Trailer OUT: Witness Dileesh Pothan in intense and diverse avatar



Sonu Sood's humane project aims to help families affected by the Odisha railway tragedy regain their balance and resilience. He hopes to change their lives by rekindling the light of hope and restoring their smiles.

Earlier, Sood conveyed his support for the victims of the latest railway disaster by tweeting a video of himself.