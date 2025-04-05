Rice Water Beauty Secret: Top benefits for skin, hair growth & acne

Lifestyle
Using rice water brings radiance to the skin. The amino acids and vitamins in rice water brighten the skin.
Rice water has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce skin inflammation and relieve acne problems.
You can use rice water to open the skin's open pores. The starch in it shrinks the pores, making the skin look smooth and youthful.
Applying cold rice water to the sunburned area provides coolness and reduces irritation.
The properties present in rice water can improve the strength of your hair. The inositol in it increases hair strength and prevents breakage.
Rice water can be used to increase hair growth. With its help, blood circulation in the scalp is promoted, which leads to good hair growth.
