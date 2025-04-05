Lifestyle

Rice Water Beauty Secret: Top benefits for skin, hair growth & acne

Maintains radiance on the skin

Using rice water brings radiance to the skin. The amino acids and vitamins in rice water brighten the skin.

Get rid of acne

Rice water has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce skin inflammation and relieve acne problems.

Beneficial for skin tightening

You can use rice water to open the skin's open pores. The starch in it shrinks the pores, making the skin look smooth and youthful.

Reduces sunburn and rashes

Applying cold rice water to the sunburned area provides coolness and reduces irritation.

Rice water for hair strength

The properties present in rice water can improve the strength of your hair. The inositol in it increases hair strength and prevents breakage.

Rice water is best for hair growth

Rice water can be used to increase hair growth. With its help, blood circulation in the scalp is promoted, which leads to good hair growth.

