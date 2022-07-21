Pak actor Feroze Khan cries foul over Brahmastra’s 'Kesariya', tells Bollywood to make ‘something of your own’

Brahmastra’s song ‘Kesariya’ which has been picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has been accused of copying the Pakistani song ‘Laaree Chootee’.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra’ seems to be in the midst of a controversy. Ever since the film’s much-awaited song ‘Kesariya’ was released recently, the song has served as fodder for memes and trolls for the words ‘love storyaan’ in its lyrics. While the internet is still having its laugh over the lyrics, the song’s facing accusations of plagiarism.

As per reports, there are allegations that the chorus of ‘Kesariya’ has allegedly been copied from the song ‘Laaree Chootee’, a composition by Pakistani band ‘Call The Band’. The song was also used for the Bollywood film ‘Ek Chalis Ki Last Local’ which was released in the year 2007 and was picturised on actors Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia.

Amidst these allegations, Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has criticised the Hindi film industry. Taking to Instagram, the actor asked Bollywood to create something of their own. Sharing a post that alleged ‘Kesariya’ to be a copy of ‘Laaree Chootee’, Khan wrote: Cmon you people make something of your own FFS!?”

ALSO READ: Did you know Bramastra’s VFX is done by the same Indian firm that worked on Oscar-winning Dune?

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of ‘Shamshera’ which is hitting the theatres on Friday, has reacted to the meme fest on ‘Kesariya’. Speaking with an entertainment portal, Ranbir said they (the Brahmastra team) are excited about the song and that it has received a lot of love. He also said that memes and trolls have become a part of life.

ALSO READ: Shamshera Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor starrer expected to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's collection

‘Kesariya’, has been picturised by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While Arijit Singh lent his voice, the music has been given by Pritam, who had also composed the music for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’. The song also has Telugu, Kannada and Tamil versions which have been sung by Sid Sriram.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra’, a mythological trilogy is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. In the South, the film is being supported and promoted by filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, the film is released in multiple languages on September 9.