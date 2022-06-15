Did you know Bramastra’s VFX is done by the same Indian firm that worked on Oscar-winning Dune?

On the trailer launch of Brahmastra, Asianet Newsable brings you some interesting insights on the company that did the visuals for Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus, starring actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.



Ever since Brahmastra’s trailer was released on Wednesday, it has created a buzz among movie buffs. The stunning and impressive visual effects of the film have got many saying that finally, the Hindi film industry is coming far with Hollywood in terms of its VFX.

For many years, India lacked in providing good visual content to the desi audience. However, the scene started changing big time since the release of SS Rajamauli’s Baahubali franchise. And now with Ayan Mukerji’s directorial ‘Brahasmtra' the expectations with the Hindi, rather Indian film industry has doubled in terms of expecting a visual treat.

While fans are thrilled watching the trailer of Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. But did you know that film’s stunning visuals have been done by the same Indian company that did the visuals for the Oscar-winning film Dune?

Well, Prime Focus, the Indian firm which bagged an Oscar award at the 94th Academy Awards for Dune's visual effects, is the same company which is behind the impressive visuals of Brahmastra. As per Asianet Newsable’s source, a team of 250 people worked over a period of five months to complete the VFX of Brahmastra. The work was not done from some fancy office in a foreign land, but from an office in Mumbai.

Namit Malhotra, the founder and CEO of Prime Focus, had started his company from a garage in Andheri, only to become one of the best companies in the world for visual effects. With Dune, the company won its 7th Oscar award, but the company was running in the nominations for one more film – Not Time To Die. In the past, it has also done visuals (and words awards, including Oscars) for films such as Interstellar, Inception, Tenet and Avatar among others.

During an interview with Asianet Newsable in March, Namit Malhotra had revealed that before Brahmastra, his company did the visuals for SS Rajamouli’s Baahubalu: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, and RRR.

As for the film, Brahmastra stars actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles apart from actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. While the film has been backed by Karan Johar, the pan-Indian film will be presented by SS Rajamouli in four languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9.