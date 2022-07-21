Shamshera Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor starrer expected to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's collection

With less than 24 hours for ‘Shamshera’ to release in the theatres, box office predictions are suggestive that Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor-starrer film can be one of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema for the years 2022.

One of the most awaited films in the Hindi cinema, Yash Raj Film’s Shamshera will be hitting the theatres on Friday. With this Karan Mehta directorial, Ranbir Kapoor will be returning to the silver screens after a gap of four long years. And thus, the excitement around the film has doubled. Starring Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles, 'Shamshera' will be released on at least 4000 screens. The advance booking for the two-and-half-hour-long film was opened on Monday and has been receiving a great response already. Looking at how the film is performing with the advance booking; it is expected that ‘Shamshera’ will make a tremendous collection at the box office.

According to media reports, ‘Shamshera’ is going to have a tremendous opening at the box office. While Sanjay will be essaying the character of ‘Shuddh Singh’ Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a double role of a father and son. Vaani Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen as ‘Sona’, Ranbir’s love interest in the film.

Talking about the collection of the film, it has earned more than 2.06 crores in advance booking. According to reports, the first-day collection of 'Shamshera' will be one of the good opening films of the year 2022. It is expected that this film can earn more than Rs 10 crores on the first day.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Yash Raj Films has not increased the ticket prices so that more people can come to watch the film. The makers have also spent a lot on the promotions of the film including a multi-city tour for the trailer launch that was held in June.

Given the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ and the buzz around ‘Shamshera’, trade pundits are hopeful that Ranbir Kapoor’s film will be able to give a tough fight to Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ or can also surpass it.