    Is Ranveer Singh's 'Current Laga Re' copied from Allu Arjun's song? Here's what netizens have to say

    Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde starrer film Cirkus is in the soup of controversies. Social media users and netizens claim that Current Laga Re has been copied from South industry superstar Allu Arjun's song.

    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 2:20 PM IST

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the real-life Bollywood power couple, have wowed their Deepveer fandom and global fans with their smooth and electrifying dance moves in the song Current Laga Re from the upcoming mad comic caper film, Cirkus. The specific song, Current Laga Re, features the queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, elevating the entertainment and masala quotient in her iconic Meenamma avatar after nine years alongside the bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

    The real-life B-town power couple has won the hearts of audiences and fans with their killer moves and electrifying chemistry on the screens. While the song is trending on top charts, this might be upsetting news for bollywood lovers and cinema lovers. Apparently, a prominent social media influencer, Dipraj Jadhav has claimed and alleged that, Current Laga has been straightaway copied from Pushpa: The Rise fame global pan-Indian South superstar Allu Arjun film's title track.

    Dipraj Jadhav shared an edited version of the Cirkus song along with Allu Arjun starrer film title track from one of his old films. Surprisingly, the beats looked very much similar. Sharing this edited video on his Instagram handle, Dipraj wrote, “@alluarjunonline Force me to do this Blockbuster < Current Laga.” Soon after this edited clip surfaced online, the internet got divided with some trolling Bollywood for copying the South, and others finding it amusing. One Insta user commented, "Khauda Bollywood, nikla South." Another said, "First copying movies. Now songs. Bollywood on a downward spiral." One of the comment read, "Allu ne rent lagana chaiye gaane pr."

    Composed by Lijo George and Dj Chetas, the song Current Laga Re, opened with Deepika showcasing her flawless moves. Later on, Ranveer with his signature style, joined her. The song has vocals by the finest singers like Nakash Aziz, Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi, and Lijo George. The lyrics of the song, Current Laga Re, have been penned by Kumaar. The Tamil rap portion has vocals of Vivek Hariharan.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2022, 2:20 PM IST
