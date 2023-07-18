Salman Khan quits 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'? Here's what we know

On July 8, Salman Khan was caught on camera smoking while hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar. Now, many speculations started doing the rounds that Salman might back out of Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a host.

Salman Khan will return to host Bigg Boss OTT 2 after being absent from the programme during the last Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman's absence fueled speculation that the Bollywood actor had opted to leave the programme after a photo of him smoking on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was released on the internet.

For the uninformed, Salman Khan was photographed enjoying a cigarette while presenting a Weekend Ka Vaar episode on July 8. Soon later, his images were released on social media, sparking a firestorm of controversy. Speculation began that the actor has withdrawn from Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a presenter.

However, sources close to the show told ETimes TV that there is no truth to the rumours, and Salman will host the show again in next Weekend Ka Vaar.

Meanwhile, Salman has made news for his assistance to Aashiqui star Rahul Roy, who recently claimed that Salman paid his medical expenses when he suffered a brain stroke in 2020.

"I also want to thank Salman (Khan) because whatever bill was pending, Salman cleared it in February," Rahul's sister Priyanka told Bollywood Hungama. He (Salman Khan) phoned him (Rahul) and asked if he could assist with anything, and he literally assisted, and the debt is now paid."

On the job front, Salman is preparing to release Tiger 3, the third instalment in his successful espionage franchise. Salman will play the role of a RAW agent again in the film. Katrina Kaif, who previously portrayed an ISI spy in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and will reprise her role as Zoya in Tiger 3, will join him.