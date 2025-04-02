Lifestyle

8 Amazing foods that are rich in Calcium than Milk

1. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds contain 631 mg of calcium per 100 grams, making them a powerhouse for bone health and overall nutrition.

2. Almonds

With 264 mg of calcium per 100 grams, almonds are a crunchy, nutrient-dense snack that supports strong bones.

3. Sardines

A 3.75-ounce can of sardines provides 351 mg of calcium, along with omega-3 fatty acids for heart health.

4. Kale

Kale offers 254 mg of calcium per 100 grams, along with antioxidants that promote overall wellness.

5. Tofu

Firm tofu, enriched with calcium sulfate, contains up to 506 mg of calcium per cup, making it a versatile and protein-rich option.

