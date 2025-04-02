IPL 2025: Sanju Samson to return as captain and wicketkeeper for RR after getting clearance from COE

Read Full Article

In what is seen as a big boost for Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson is set to resume his wicketkeeping and captaincy duties for the side after receiving clearance from BCCI’s Centre of Excellence on Wednesday, April 2.

Sanju Samson did not keep the wickets nor led Rajasthan Royals in the first three matches of their campaign in the IPL 2025 as he did not receive medical clearance from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence following his surgery on his right index finger. Therefore, the 30-year-old played solely as a batter and the management used him as an impact player. For the first three matches, Riyan Parag led the side, while Dhruv Jurel took up wicketkeeping duties.

After the Rajasthan Royals’ match against Chennai Super Kings, Sanju Samson took a flight from Guwahati and landed in Bengaluru to undergo final assessment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) before getting medical clearance from Centre of Excellence to resume his full duties as captain and wicketkeeper for the remainder of IPL 2025.

Rajasthan Royals confirm Samson’s resumption as captain and wicketkeeper

After Sanju Samson got a final clearance from Centre of Excellence, Rajasthan Royals released a statement, confirming his availability as a captain and wicketkeeper for the remaining matches of the ongoing IPL season.

“Sanju Samson will reassume his role as Rajasthan Royals’ captain starting from the upcoming match against the Punjab Kings on Saturday after he was cleared for wicketkeeping duties by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) medical team.” Royals said in a press release.

Samson suffered an injury on his right index finger off the bouncer by England pacer Jofra Archer in the T20I match in February. He underwent surgery and had rehabilitation before joining Rajasthan Royals squad for the IPL 2025. Sanju Samson was not allowed to captain and keep wickets as he was not fully recovered from his finger surgery.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 clash against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, Rajasthan Royals received a major boost as Samson has returned to his helm as the captain and wicketkeeper for the side.

Samson’s return as RR captain a big boost

Sanju Samson returning as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals is a big boost for the side for the remaining matches of the IPL 2025. Under the leadership of Riyan Parag, Royals had a shaky start to their campaign.

Rajasthan Royals lost their first consecutive matches of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders before registering their first win of the IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. With two losses and a win, Rajasthan Royals are currently at the ninth spot with two points and have a net run rate (NRR) of -1.112.

Rajasthan Royals will look to bounce back and gain momentum under the experienced leadership of Sanju Samson as they take on Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. With Samson back at the helm to lead the side, Royals will aim to turn their campaign around and push for a strong finish in the IPL 2025.

Sanju Samson performed well with the bat in the IPL 2025, amassing 99 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 33 in three matches so far.

