Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy reveals he read the Bhagwad Gita to prepare for Christopher Nolan's film

According to Irish actor Cillian Murphy, who will soon be seen in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', reading the Bhagwad Gita was a part of his preparation for the character. The actor admitted that it was what inspired him in his conversation with Sucharita Tyagi. Quoting him, he said: “I did read the Bhagavad Gita in preparation, and I thought it was an absolutely beautiful text, very inspiring. I think it was a consolation to him (Oppenheimer), he kind of needed it and it provided him a lot of consolation, all his life.” Well, don't press me on it, Cillian said, when asked what he had learned from the text. Simply said, I thought it was gorgeous. On July 21, Oppenheimer will be released across theatres.

ALSO READ: SAG-AFTRA: SS Rajamouli's RRR poster spotted during Hollywood strike

The 'Oppenheimer' ensemble has been touring to promote the movie, which will be released in theatres on July 21, 2023. The organisation for film actors, SAG-AFTRA, made the decision to support the Hollywood writers' strike official on July 13. For the first time in 60 years, a double strike has been announced. As the strike started, "Oppenheimer" actors Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and Cillian Murphy departed the premiere; director Christopher Nolan informed them at the occasion. Nolan also endorsed the strike and praised the Writers Guild of America's (WGA) efforts to secure equitable salaries for union members, which have been on strike since May.

After negotiations for a new contract with studios and streaming services stalled, Hollywood's actors' union leaders decided to join screenwriters in the first combined strike in more than 60 years on Thursday, halting work across the entertainment sector. Since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was the head of the actors' guild, two significant Hollywood unions have not both gone on strike at the same time. Former "The Nanny" star Fran Drescher reprimanded business leaders in a passionate statement as the strike, which starts at midnight, was announced. Employers prioritise Wall Street and greed while overlooking the crucial players who keep the machine running, according to Drescher. "It is repulsive. What a disgrace. They support the incorrect side of history.

ALSO READ: WGA-AFTRA Strikes: Indian screenwriters voice support; advocate for equitable recognition, fair compensation