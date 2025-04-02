Russian woman sentenced in absentia for encouraging husband to rape Ukrainian women

Read Full Article

A court in Ukraine has sentenced Olga Bykovskaya, a Russian citizen, to five years in prison for violating the laws and customs of war. She was found guilty of encouraging her husband, a Russian soldier, to rape Ukrainian women during an intercepted phone call. The verdict was handed down by the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv on March 24, 2025.

Bykovskaya was convicted in absentia and added to an international wanted list. The case began in April 2022 when Ukraine's Security Service released an audio recording of the disturbing conversation. Investigators identified Bykovskaya and her husband, Roman Bykovsky, a Russian paratrooper involved in the invasion of Ukraine.

Forensic evidence

Despite forensic evidence confirming Roman's voice on the recording, the couple denied involvement. Olga deleted her social media accounts and cut off communication, while Roman claimed the voice on the recording wasn't his.

The court ordered Bykovskaya to reimburse the Ukrainian state for forensic and legal expenses, totaling over UAH 15,000 (approximately $362). The verdict will take effect if no appeal is filed within the designated period.

