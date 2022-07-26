No OTT takers for Kartik Aaryan’s 'Freddy'?

If reports are to be believed, Kartik Aaryan’s film ‘Freddy’ is failing to look for an OTT platform for its direct release on a streamer, instead of the theatres.

Kartik Aaryan has become one of the most talked-about actors in the Hindi film industry, especially since the time his last theatrical release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, shattered records at the box office. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film that also stars actors Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in key roles, went to become the biggest blockbuster in Hindi cinema in the year 2022, so far.

The actor is presently busy with the filming of his upcoming movie 'Shehzada', starring Kriti Sanon as the female protagonist. Kartik Aaryan, who is presently in Haryana for the film’s shooting, often keeps sharing pictures from the sets.

Amidst this, Kartik Aaryan is in the news for his upcoming romantic drama ‘Freddy’. Looks like Kartik’s film, which is being directed by Shashanka Ghosh of ‘Veere Di Wedding’, seems to be in trouble, much before its release.

The makers of ‘Freddy’ were reportedly willing to release the film directly on the OTT instead of having a theatrical release. However, things don’t seem to be going as per their plans.

If media reports are to be believed, then the makers of ‘Freddy’ approached several OTT platforms to release it, but none have agreed upon releasing the film directly on the OTT. It is being claimed that the streamers have asked the makers to first release the film in the theatres.

Last year, Kartik Aaryan’s film ‘Dhamaka’ was released on the OTT giant, Netflix. The film failed miserably to attract the audience. An action thriller film, ‘Dhamaka’ was rejected outright by the audience.

Now, when it is being claimed that there are no OTT takers for the direct release of Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Freddy’, it is being assumed that the best option for the makers would be to release it in the theatres. Only time will tell whether the film will be released in the theatres or on OTT.