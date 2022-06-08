Kartik Aaryan reveals how much profit he made from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s box office collection

Responding to a fan's query, Kartik Aaryan revealed the amount he earned out of the profits his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which continues to run successfully in the theatres, has made at the domestic box office.

Kartik Aaryan has delivered his career’s best film with the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Not only has the film entered the Rs 150 crore club at domestic box office and Rs 200 club in terms of worldwide collection, this standalone sequel has surpassed the collections of its original also.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kiara Advani as the female protagonist. Along with this, actors Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadava and Milind Gunaji have also played pivotal roles in the film helmed by Anees Bazmee.

Meanwhile, Karti Aaryan recently conducted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Twitter in which he has revealed how much profit he made from the Rs 150 crore that the film has minted at the domestic box office. Often stars take a percentage share from the profits that a film makes upon its release. Replying to the question, Kartik said that he made no profits but received only love of his fans for the films.

Not only the profit share, but Kartik Aaryan also took questions on his marriage also. Since Kartik is one of the most eligible bachelors of the B-town, and has gained even more popularity with the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, fans have been eager to know about his plans on getting married as well. So, when one fan asked him when the most eligible bachelor is getting married, he had a quirky reply for him.

