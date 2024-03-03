Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani dance to 'Ghar More Pardesiya' at Anant Ambani, Radhika’s sangeet celebrations-Video

    Mother-daughter duo Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani showed off their dancing skills by performing on Kalank’s song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    During Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations, Nita and Isha Ambani sang Kalank's popular track Ghar More Pardesiya. The second day of pre-wedding activities took place in Jamnagar. According to videos from the event, a large stage was created for the performances, and family members went to great efforts to ensure the soon-to-be-married couple had a good day.

    In a social media video, Nita and Isha were the epitome of elegance as they danced to the classic Bollywood song at the occasion. Nita Ambani was spotted wearing a glittering golden and silver sari. Isha matched her with a similar-coloured outfit. The mother-daughter duo were seen synchronising their steps as the audience cheered them on.


    Their dance took place on the second day of the three-day pre-wedding celebration. Aside from the performance with her daughter, Nita Ambani was seen with her husband, Mukesh Ambani, in a romantic performance. As part of the performance, the two highlighted highlights from past years. This involves greeting grandchildren and new family members. Everyone appreciated their performance, and a few individuals were seen cheering them on.

    The fantastic night featured performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, as well as Diljit Dosanjh, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. Several other Bollywood superstars were spotted at the celebration. These include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt are among those who attend the enormous celebration.

    On day one, Rihanna lit up the stage with her performance. She performed some of her finest singles. This contains "We Found Love." She also congratulated Anant and Radhika on the upcoming wedding.

     

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
