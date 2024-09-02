Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nick Jonas shares mushy photos with wife Priyanka Chopra; attends family wedding together [PICTURES]

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently attended a family wedding, sharing photos that highlighted their deep bond

    Nick Jonas shares mushy photos with wife Priyanka Chopra; attends family wedding together [PICTURES]
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 9:05 AM IST

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, celebrated as global icons and one of the most influential couples, recently attended a family wedding. Nick took to social media to share a series of photos that highlighted his chemistry with Priyanka, which has been creating a buzz online. Fans responded enthusiastically to the couple's pictures.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In his Instagram post, Nick shared an image where he is dressed in a pink suit while Priyanka is seen in a black dress. The couple appears affectionate in the first photo, with other images featuring Nick’s brothers and mother. He congratulated the newlyweds, expressing his joy at being part of their celebration. Fans quickly reacted to the post, with one commenting on Priyanka’s stunning appearance and another calling them a "power couple power family."

    Recently, Nick shared an adorable collection of videos and photos featuring their daughter, Malti. The highlights include a sweet selfie of Nick, Priyanka, and Malti, as well as a heartwarming video where Malti adorably exclaims "oh my God" before shyly turning away from the camera. Another clip shows Malti playfully pretending to cut Nick's hair with a toy scissor. The post also includes a tender moment of Priyanka hugging crew members from her upcoming film 'The Bluff,' along with a precious photo of Malti sound asleep during a flight. Nick captioned the post with a red heart emoji and the word "Lately…," capturing the essence of these cherished family moments.

    Nick and Priyanka’s love story is often described as a modern fairy tale, which began with their lavish and culturally rich wedding in Jodhpur, India, in December 2018. The celebration was a beautiful fusion of their traditions, featuring both Hindu and Christian ceremonies, reflecting their deep respect for each other’s cultures.

    In January 2022, the couple shared the joyful news of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’s birth via surrogacy. The name Malti, rooted in Indian tradition, honors Priyanka’s heritage and symbolizes the couple’s strong connection to their roots. Since her birth, Malti has brought immense joy to their lives, with Nick and Priyanka often sharing glimpses of their precious family moments on social media.

