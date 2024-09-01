Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty offer Prayers at Kolluru Shri Mookambika Devi Temple

    Actors Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty offered prayers at the Kolluru Shri Mookambika Devi Temple in Udipi.

    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 4:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

    On Sunday, Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty offered prayers at the Kolluru Shri Mookambika Devi Temple in Udipi. In viral images and videos, the actors were spotted at the temple with their separate families. Jr NTR and Rishab were seen wearing matching vests for the special pooja. The 'RRR' star and Kantara actor were seen holding the puja thaali in their hands. In a video posted to X, Jr NTR and Rishab came to the temple together on Sunday afternoon. While surrounded by reporters and fans, their focus was on the puja. The stars said their particular prayers and exited the temple without mingling with fans. 

    Junior NTR arrived in Mangalore with his family on Saturday and was accompanied by his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and mother, Shalini Nandamuri. In a video from the airport, Rishab Shetty personally welcomed Jr NTR and his family. The Kannada actress greeted the RRR actor with a passionate hug and fell to her feet to greet her. Later, Prashant Neel, KGF and Salaar's director, joined the stars.

