Newly married Mouni Roy dances with her girl gang at wedding after-party

Mouni Roy was seen dancing on top of a bar counter at her wedding; a video from the after-party has taken the internet by storm.

TV actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with a Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27 in front of her close friends and family in attendance. Mouni and Suraj got married at Hilton Goa Resort, a hotel situated at Candolim, Goa, in Bengali and Malayali rituals.

While the Malayali ceremony took place in the early morning, the Bengali one took place in the evening in the hotel. Pictures from both weddings have been doing the rounds on social media.

The wedding pictures went viral and the wishes started pouring in from fans and celebs. Several celebs, including Meet Brothers, Aashka Goradia, Mandira Bedi, and Arjun Bijlani are in Goa for the wedding. Ekta Kapoor, who is Mouni's friend, penned a note saying, "Yesterday my darling@imouniroy found her partner for life! Only blessing n love for u! Ur going to always b special! U have a heart of gold n may u shine thru life n all its nee beginnings! It's also special that ur most special day n my most special day is D same! (my sons bday n ur wedding day) @imouniroy all I can say u found ur 'manl".

And now, a video from the actress' wedding after-party has taken the internet by storm. Some after-party pictures are also out where we can see Mouni in a green sexy dress posing with Mandira Bedi and Arjun Bijlani.

The video shows Mouni dancing along with the girl gang at the top of a bar counter to the tunes of Imran Khan's Amplifier. The actress was seen in a black-white dress. Mouni is from a Bengali family, her parents live in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar and Suraj is a businessman in Dubai who belongs to a Jain family in Bengaluru.