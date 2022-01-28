  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Newly married Mouni Roy dances with her girl gang at wedding after-party

    Mouni Roy was seen dancing on top of a bar counter at her wedding; a video from the after-party has taken the internet by storm.

    Newly married Mouni Roy dances with her girl gang at wedding after-party RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 28, 2022, 7:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    TV actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with a Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27 in front of her close friends and family in attendance. Mouni and Suraj got married at Hilton Goa Resort, a hotel situated at Candolim, Goa, in Bengali and Malayali rituals. 

    While the Malayali ceremony took place in the early morning, the Bengali one took place in the evening in the hotel. Pictures from both weddings have been doing the rounds on social media.

    Also Read: Mouni Roy turns Mrs Suraj Nambiar: First pictures of newlyweds out, actress looks ravishing as Malayali bride

    The wedding pictures went viral and the wishes started pouring in from fans and celebs. Several celebs, including Meet Brothers, Aashka Goradia, Mandira Bedi, and Arjun Bijlani are in Goa for the wedding. Ekta Kapoor, who is Mouni's friend, penned a note saying, "Yesterday my darling@imouniroy found her partner for life! Only blessing n love for u! Ur going to always b special! U have a heart of gold n may u shine thru life n all its nee beginnings! It's also special that ur most special day n my most special day is D same! (my sons bday n ur wedding day) @imouniroy all I can say u found ur 'manl".

    Also Read: Mouni Roy wedding update: Inside pictures of haldi and mehendi ceremonies held in Goa

    And now, a video from the actress' wedding after-party has taken the internet by storm. Some after-party pictures are also out where we can see Mouni in a green sexy dress posing with Mandira Bedi and Arjun Bijlani.

    The video shows Mouni dancing along with the girl gang at the top of a bar counter to the tunes of Imran Khan's Amplifier. The actress was seen in a black-white dress. Mouni is from a Bengali family, her parents live in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar and Suraj is a businessman in Dubai who belongs to a Jain family in Bengaluru. 

     

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2022, 7:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal goes gaga over Sara Ali Khan, calls her "All things amaze" RCB

    Vicky Kaushal goes gaga over Sara Ali Khan, calls her "All things amaze"

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa defeats Prabhas' Baahubali; Here's what we know RCB

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa defeats Prabhas' Baahubali; here's what we know

    Birthday girl Shruti Haasan pens emotional note to thank her fans and more RCB

    Birthday girl Shruti Haasan pens emotional note to thank her fans and more

    From selling expensive bags to buying; here's how Cristiano Ronaldo's lover Georgina Rodriguez's life changed RCB

    From selling expensive bags to buying; here's how Cristiano Ronaldo's lover Georgina Rodriguez's life changed

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Will Ronda Rousey make a surprise return at Royal Rumble 2022?-ayh

    WWE: Will Ronda Rousey make a surprise return at Royal Rumble 2022?

    Recent Stories

    Centre appoints Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Advisor ahead of Union Budget 2022-dnm

    Centre appoints Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Advisor ahead of Union Budget 2022

    Vicky Kaushal goes gaga over Sara Ali Khan, calls her "All things amaze" RCB

    Vicky Kaushal goes gaga over Sara Ali Khan, calls her "All things amaze"

    Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister Suman Toor calls him cruel person, abandoned mother after father's death-dnm

    Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sister Suman Toor calls him ‘cruel person’, ‘abandoned mother after father’s death’

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav calls chopper delay 'conspiracy' of BJP - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav calls chopper delay 'conspiracy' of BJP

    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover to Peyush Bansal, shocking net worth of 7 judges RCB

    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover to Peyush Bansal, shocking net worth of 7 judges

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Channi assures party is united Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Channi assures party is united; Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face

    Video Icon