  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mouni Roy turns Mrs Suraj Nambiar: First pictures of newlyweds out, actress looks ravishing as Malayali bride

    First Published Jan 27, 2022, 12:04 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    TV actress Mouni Roy looked stunning as a Malayali bride in a silk red border saree and temple jewellery.

    Mouni Roy turns Mrs Suraj Nambiar: First pictures of newlyweds out, actress looks ravishing as Malayali bride RCB

    Actress Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar in Goa today in traditional South Indian style. She chose a white saree with red and gold embroidery, a contrasting red blouse, and traditional heavy temple jewellery. She also put gajra in her hair and subtle makeup, making her perfect royal Malayali bride.
     

    Mouni Roy turns Mrs Suraj Nambiar: First pictures of newlyweds out, actress looks ravishing as Malayali bride RCB

    Sharing the photos, Manmeet Singh wrote, "The south Indian bride @imouniroy @nambiar13 #bride #wedding #sister #love." On the other hand, groom Suraj Nambiar looked handsome in a beige kurta and white dhoti. In one of the pics, Nambiar is seen tying mangalsutra to Roy. A video from their vermala ceremony has also gone viral.
     

    Mouni Roy turns Mrs Suraj Nambiar: First pictures of newlyweds out, actress looks ravishing as Malayali bride RCB

    In one of the images, we can see Mouni Roy's temple jewellery in close-up. She donned a beautiful gold neck choker and layered it with another long necklace.

    Mouni Roy turns Mrs Suraj Nambiar: First pictures of newlyweds out, actress looks ravishing as Malayali bride RCB

    She also stacks gold bangles, matha patti, kamar bandh, and heavy earrings to complete her jewellery look. This Bengali girl has just nailed the Malayali bride look.
     

    Mouni Roy turns Mrs Suraj Nambiar: First pictures of newlyweds out, actress looks ravishing as Malayali bride RCB

    Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married at Hilton Goa Resort, a hotel situated at Candolim, Goa. Their wedding was per the Malayali rituals. According to reports, Roy and Nambiar will also have a Bengali-style wedding later in the day. 
     

    Mouni Roy turns Mrs Suraj Nambiar: First pictures of newlyweds out, actress looks ravishing as Malayali bride RCB

    Mouni is a Bengali from West Bengal’s Cooch Behar and Suraj is a businessman in Dubai who belongs to a Jain family in Bengaluru. The wedding festivities of Mouni Roy began with Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies on January 26. The photos and videos from the ceremonies made their way to social media.
     

    Mouni Roy turns Mrs Suraj Nambiar: First pictures of newlyweds out, actress looks ravishing as Malayali bride RCB

    Several celebs, including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and Arjun Bijlani are in Goa for the wedding. Last night, Mouni Roy also shared the first photo with fiance Suraj Nambiar and captioned it as "Everything #HariOm. Om Namah Shivay." Mouni Roy is seen dressed in a red suit and Suraj looked dapper in a white kurta.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Are Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott having another baby girl? Here's what we know RCB

    Are Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott having another baby girl? Here's what we know

    Mouni Roy wedding update: Inside pictures of haldi and mehendi ceremonies held in Goa RCB

    Mouni Roy wedding update: Inside pictures of haldi and mehendi ceremonies held in Goa

    Anupam Kher's mother Dulari predicts PM Modi's win in upcoming elections, says he has 'blessings' RCB

    Anupam Kher's mother Dulari predicts PM Modi's win in upcoming elections, says he has 'blessings'

    Bro Daddy Review: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's comedy-family entertainer, gets a thumbs-up from netizens RCB

    Bro Daddy Review: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's comedy-family entertainer, gets a thumbs-up from netizens

    Fans shouldn't miss Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day wish; many celebs are in splits RCB

    Fans shouldn't miss Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day wish; many celebs are in splits

    Recent Stories

    India vs Windies/West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22: From Virat Kohli to Kuldeep Yadav - Players to watch out during the ODIs-ayh

    India vs Windies 2021-22: From Virat Kohli to Kuldeep Yadav - Players to watch out during the ODIs

    Ananya Panday gets trolled again; this time, she almost had oops moment in mini red dress (Pictures) RCB

    Ananya Panday gets trolled again; this time, she almost had oops moment in mini red dress (Pictures)

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Former Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay joins BJP, likely to be pitched from Tehri constituency-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Former Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay joins BJP, likely to contest from Tehri

    Coronavirus India logs 2.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate increases to 19.5% - ADT

    Coronavirus: India logs 2.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate increases to 19.5%

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya divorce: Real reason out; Nagarjuna reveals some insides RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya divorce: Real reason out; Nagarjuna reveals some insides

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable lovely singh special song hum hindustani hai sainik tufani hai will give you goosebumps

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand stole from Manipur gcw

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Video Icon
    Indian Super LEague, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 Inspiring story Ashok Chakra winner J&K Police ASI Babu Ram

    Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

    Video Icon