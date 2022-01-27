Mouni Roy turns Mrs Suraj Nambiar: First pictures of newlyweds out, actress looks ravishing as Malayali bride

TV actress Mouni Roy looked stunning as a Malayali bride in a silk red border saree and temple jewellery.

Actress Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar in Goa today in traditional South Indian style. She chose a white saree with red and gold embroidery, a contrasting red blouse, and traditional heavy temple jewellery. She also put gajra in her hair and subtle makeup, making her perfect royal Malayali bride.



Sharing the photos, Manmeet Singh wrote, "The south Indian bride @imouniroy @nambiar13 #bride #wedding #sister #love." On the other hand, groom Suraj Nambiar looked handsome in a beige kurta and white dhoti. In one of the pics, Nambiar is seen tying mangalsutra to Roy. A video from their vermala ceremony has also gone viral.



In one of the images, we can see Mouni Roy's temple jewellery in close-up. She donned a beautiful gold neck choker and layered it with another long necklace.

She also stacks gold bangles, matha patti, kamar bandh, and heavy earrings to complete her jewellery look. This Bengali girl has just nailed the Malayali bride look.



Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married at Hilton Goa Resort, a hotel situated at Candolim, Goa. Their wedding was per the Malayali rituals. According to reports, Roy and Nambiar will also have a Bengali-style wedding later in the day.



Mouni is a Bengali from West Bengal’s Cooch Behar and Suraj is a businessman in Dubai who belongs to a Jain family in Bengaluru. The wedding festivities of Mouni Roy began with Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies on January 26. The photos and videos from the ceremonies made their way to social media.

