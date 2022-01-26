Mouni Roy wedding update: Inside pictures of haldi and mehendi ceremonies held in Goa

Mouni Roy's haldi and mehendi ceremony pictures and videos surfaced online. The bride-to-be was seen twinning with Suraj Nambiar in yellow and white, the wedding rituals are taking place in Goa.

TV actress Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar are all set to tie the knot in Goa on January 27. Many videos and pictures from their haldi and mehendi ceremonies got leaked online. Mouni and Suraj were seen twinning in yellow and white colour outfits. The wedding rituals are happening in Hilton Resort, Candolim, Goa.

Keeping the current Covid 19 situation in mind, the couple's pre-wedding rituals will be private with only the closest family and immediate inner circle of friends on January 26. The couple invited their friends from different parts of the haldi ceremony was done in the morning, the Mehendi ceremony in the evening. Ahead of the big day, Mouni's fan pages online had shared some videos straight from the venue where all the 'mast and maza' is going on.

For the Haldi ceremony, Mouni wore a white outfit with white floral jewellery and Suraj also wore a full-white outfit. Both are seen sitting in large, golden tubs as their family and friends prepare for the ceremony. And for the Mehendi ceremony, Mouni donned a yellow lehenga with oversized earrings and maang tika. Roy sat on a pink couch as Mehendi artists decorated her hands with henna. The bride-to-be was seen posing with the Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani.

In one of the videos, Arjun's wife Neha Swami, Omkar Kapoor, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Vanessa Walia and others were seen dancing.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead roles in the film. Suraj is a Dubai based entrepreneur in ed tech and real estate tech.