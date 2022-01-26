  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mouni Roy wedding update: Inside pictures of haldi and mehendi ceremonies held in Goa

    Mouni Roy's haldi and mehendi ceremony pictures and videos surfaced online. The bride-to-be was seen twinning with Suraj Nambiar in yellow and white, the wedding rituals are taking place in Goa.

    Mouni Roy wedding update: Inside pictures of haldi and mehendi ceremonies held in Goa RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 26, 2022, 6:06 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    TV actress Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar are all set to tie the knot in Goa on January 27. Many videos and pictures from their haldi and mehendi ceremonies got leaked online. Mouni and Suraj were seen twinning in yellow and white colour outfits. The wedding rituals are happening in Hilton Resort, Candolim, Goa.

    Keeping the current Covid 19 situation in mind, the couple's pre-wedding rituals will be private with only the closest family and immediate inner circle of friends on January 26. The couple invited their friends from different parts of the haldi ceremony was done in the morning, the Mehendi ceremony in the evening. Ahead of the big day, Mouni's fan pages online had shared some videos straight from the venue where all the 'mast and maza' is going on.

    For the Haldi ceremony, Mouni wore a white outfit with white floral jewellery and Suraj also wore a full-white outfit. Both are seen sitting in large, golden tubs as their family and friends prepare for the ceremony. And for the Mehendi ceremony, Mouni donned a yellow lehenga with oversized earrings and maang tika. Roy sat on a pink couch as Mehendi artists decorated her hands with henna. The bride-to-be was seen posing with the Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani. 

    In one of the videos, Arjun's wife Neha Swami, Omkar Kapoor, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Vanessa Walia and others were seen dancing.

    On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead roles in the film. Suraj is a Dubai based entrepreneur in ed tech and real estate tech. 

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2022, 6:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anupam Kher's mother Dulari predicts PM Modi's win in upcoming elections, says he has 'blessings' RCB

    Anupam Kher's mother Dulari predicts PM Modi's win in upcoming elections, says he has 'blessings'

    Bro Daddy Review: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's comedy-family entertainer, gets a thumbs-up from netizens RCB

    Bro Daddy Review: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's comedy-family entertainer, gets a thumbs-up from netizens

    Fans shouldn't miss Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day wish; many celebs are in splits RCB

    Fans shouldn't miss Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day wish; many celebs are in splits

    Late Puneeth Rajkumar's last poster is out from his film James on Republic Day RCB

    Late Puneeth Rajkumar's last poster is out from his film James on Republic Day

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer continues to be in ICU, showing slight improvement RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer continues to be in ICU, showing slight improvement

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai Police releases video of its special division Nirbhaya Squad watch gcw

    Mumbai Police releases video of its special division 'Nirbhaya Squad'

    Republic Day 2022 Sadhguru calls for Save Soil movement across the nation

    Republic Day: Sadhguru calls for Save Soil movement across India

    Greg Chappell hails MS Dhoni as one of the sharpest cricket minds-ayh

    Greg Chappell hails MS Dhoni as "one of the sharpest cricket minds"

    Motorola 'Frontier 22' smartphone specifications leaked, possibly first 200MP camera phone

    Motorola 'Frontier 22' smartphone specifications leaked, possibly first 200MP camera phone

    Republic Day 2022: Cockpit views of Rajpath flypast with mirage, rafale, Sukhoi

    Republic Day 2022: Cockpit views of spectacular flypast will leave you gobsmacked

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable lovely singh special song hum hindustani hai sainik tufani hai will give you goosebumps

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand stole from Manipur gcw

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Video Icon
    Indian Super LEague, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 Inspiring story Ashok Chakra winner J&K Police ASI Babu Ram

    Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

    Video Icon