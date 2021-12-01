  • Facebook
    Neha Kakkar gives husband Rohanpreet Singh a kiss on his birthday [VIDEO]

    Neha Kakkar, who has been the judge of Indian Idol for a very long time, has celebrated her husband  Rohanpreet Singh's birthday lately. Check out her post for him right here. 

    Neha Kakkar gives husband Rohanpreet Singh a kiss on his birthday [VIDEO]
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 1, 2021, 11:34 PM IST
    Neha Kakkar, who has been the judge of Indian Idol, celebrated her husband Rohanpreet Singh's birthday today. On their special occasion, the singer had decided to make her husband feel special. She was seen making arrangements for creating a cosy and romantic setting for her husband. The pair were seen having a special dance performance as they were seen enjoying the day. The singer had posted a cute video and had written that, "Happy Birthday Life! @rohanpreetsingh aur Party toh Aaj hone wali hai Shaam ko.The Real Party happens todayyy". She had even posted a clip a day before Rohanpreet’s birthday. She had posted a throwback clip from one of the Indian Idol 12 episodes.  

    In the clip, one can see both Neha and Rohanpreet setting the stage on fire with a few romantic songs. She had also written an emotional note for her husband. "It’s Your Birthday Tomorrow Hubby @rohanpreetsingh and this post is to let you know that I’m Forever Thankful and I Promise that I’ll always be there for you! Tum Jaisa Koi Nahin Rohanpreet Singh I love you”, read the sweet throwback note.

    A few days back, Neha was vacationing in Paris with her hubby had posted a series of photos where they were seen getting intimate. They were seen sharing a romantic kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower. 

    The singer had written a beautiful caption where she spoke about, "City of Love #Paris looks BEAUTIFUL! But Only when You're around, not without You My Love! @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet."  Neha had worn a red coloured outfit while Rohanpreet was dressed in a white coloured suit. Also read: Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh’s mushy picture from Eiffel Tower is ‘picture of the year’, says Tony Kakkar
    The pair looked ravishing as they were seen sealing the moment with a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower. She had also revealed that she loved Rohanpreet the most. To talk about the pair, they had got married in October 2020 and often trend online for their photos and videos. Also read: Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Malaika Arora and more spotted [PHOTOS]

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2021, 11:34 PM IST
