    Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Malaika Arora and more spotted [PHOTOS]

    First Published Nov 25, 2021, 4:19 PM IST
    Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Malaika Arora and more were spotted in the city today. Check out their exclusive photos right here which is surely unmissable.

    It looks like Neha Kakkar and her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, are back in Mumbai from their Paris vacation. Today they were snapped at the Mumbai airport. The singer, who is vacationing in Paris with her hubby had posted a series of photos where they were seen getting intimate. They were seen sharing a romantic kiss in front of  Eiffel Tower. The singer had written a beautiful caption where she spoke about, "City of Love #Paris looks BEAUTIFUL! But Only when You're around, not without You My Love! @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet." 

    Neha had worn a red coloured outfit while Rohanpreet was dressed in a white coloured suit. The pair looked ravishing as they were seen sealing the moment with a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower. She had also revealed that she loved Rohanpreet the most. To talk about the pair, they had got married in October 2020 and often trend online for their photos and videos.

    Abhishek Bachchan was spotted for his movie promotion in Bandra. He will next be seen in Bob Biswas which is a highly anticipated movie.

    Raj Kundra was seen entering the airport but not with his wife Shilpa Shetty. Why did they enter the airport separately is a big question? Don't you think Raj is looking a bit tired in the snap?
     

    Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha was spotted at Mumbai airport today. She is known for her style diaries. She is also known for her acting prowess.

    Shilpa Shetty was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport today. Interestingly Shilpa and Raj had entered the airport separately. Shilpa's husband Raj had created news for being involved in a porn racket case.
     

    Bollywood's diva Malaika Arora was spotted outside her yoga studio in fitness wear. She had opted for an all-black look for her yoga session. She flaunted her toned figure and showed off her toned abs. She had worn black sneakers and her hair was tied in a bun to complete her gym look.
     

    Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport today. She is known for wearing designer clothes even at the airport. Isn't she looking sexy?
     

