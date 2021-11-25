Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Malaika Arora and more spotted [PHOTOS]

Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Malaika Arora and more were spotted in the city today. Check out their exclusive photos right here which is surely unmissable.

It looks like Neha Kakkar and her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, are back in Mumbai from their Paris vacation. Today they were snapped at the Mumbai airport. The singer, who is vacationing in Paris with her hubby had posted a series of photos where they were seen getting intimate. They were seen sharing a romantic kiss in front of Eiffel Tower. The singer had written a beautiful caption where she spoke about, "City of Love #Paris looks BEAUTIFUL! But Only when You're around, not without You My Love! @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet."

Neha had worn a red coloured outfit while Rohanpreet was dressed in a white coloured suit. The pair looked ravishing as they were seen sealing the moment with a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower. She had also revealed that she loved Rohanpreet the most. To talk about the pair, they had got married in October 2020 and often trend online for their photos and videos.