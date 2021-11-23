Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh’s mushy picture from Eiffel Tower is ‘picture of the year’, says Tony Kakkar

Singer Neha Kakkar is on a trip to France with hubby Rohanpreet Singh. The singer has posted a series of pictures from her adorable photo shoot in front of the Eiffel Tower where the two are kissing each other.

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has shared pictures from her trip to Paris with her husband Rohanpreet Singh on Tuesday. In the series of photos, the couple is seen kissing in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, dropping major couple goals on the internet.

In the ‘City of Love’, Paris, Neha Kakkar addressed her husband Rohanpreet Singh how the city is beautiful because of his presence there, tagging her hubby.

In one of the pictures that Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet, standing in front of the Eiffel Tower, are seeing into each other’s eyes and are all smiles as they pose for the picture. ALSO READ: Here's how Neha Kakkar fell in love with Rohanpreet Singh; singer reveals details

Neha Kakkar’s husband, Rohanpreet Singh was also quick in dropping a comment for his beloved wife. Saying ‘I love you' to Neha Kakkar and adding heart emoticons to it. Actor Urvashi Rautela also left a comment in French which meant that the only happiness in life is to love and to be loved.

How could Neha Kakka’s brother, singer Tony Kakkar could refrain from commenting on the pictures? He commented on the post, calling the pictures “picture of the year”. Not just him but several other celebrities including Vicky Sandhu, Alisha Singh and Shraddha Arya comment with heart emojis on the post.

Rohanpreet Singh also shared the same set of images on his Instagram handle. In his post, he said how he loves Neha Kakkar more than the love people have for the Eiffel Tower. He also shared a set of his solo pictures from Paris. Neha Kakkar called him a ‘cutie’ in the comments section while Tony Kakkar said that he (Rohanpreet Singh) is looking adorable in the pictures.

