    Neena Gupta shares adorable photo with her granddaughter [PICTURES]

    Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra welcomed their first child, a daughter, born on October 11, 2024. Masaba shared the news on Instagram, while her mother, actress Neena Gupta, posted a heartwarming photo with the newborn. Masaba's journey into motherhood has been inspiring and filled with joy

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 2:01 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

    Actor and fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently shared the joyful news of welcoming her daughter with actor Satyadeep Mishra. She announced the birth on her Instagram account, revealing that their daughter was born on October 11, just a day before Dussehra. Industry friends and colleagues flooded her post with congratulatory messages, but it was her mother, actress Neena Gupta, whose heartfelt message captured the most attention. The Panchayat star expressed her pride at becoming a grandmother, sharing a touching photo of herself cradling the newborn.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

    In the picture, Neena was seen wearing a simple white top and stylish sunglasses while holding her granddaughter with a warm smile. The National Award-winning actress, feeling emotional, shared the image on social media, expressing her joy by saying that her daughter’s daughter had arrived, with a blessing for their new journey.

    Masaba, while announcing the baby’s birth, shared a black-and-white photo of her newborn’s tiny feet. The intimate image beautifully conveyed the tender bond between mother and child. In the caption, she mentioned that their special little girl was born on an equally special day, 11th October 2024.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Masaba 🤎 (@masabagupta)

    In an earlier interview with Bazaar, Masaba had opened up about her thoughts on motherhood and balancing her career. She mentioned how many people often warn new parents about the challenges that follow the arrival of a child. Masaba, however, viewed this as an opportunity to embrace positive changes. While she had concerns about how her body would change after maintaining her fitness for three years, her initial worries shifted as she grew more accepting of her body’s transformation. She also shared her decision to take necessary breaks from work when needed.

    Masaba and Satyadeep Mishra had tied the knot in January 2023, in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends, including Neena Gupta and Viv Richards. A year later, in April, the couple happily announced that they were expecting their first child.

