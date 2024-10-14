Tinnu Anand REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan's near-fatal health scare; Here's what he said

Amitabh Bachchan recently celebrated his 82nd birthday, receiving heartfelt tributes from fans and critics alike. However, his journey has not been without challenges. At one point, he faced a life-threatening health crisis due to a nerve disorder that nearly led him to quit acting forever

Tinnu Anand once revealed that Amitabh Bachchan experienced a serious health crisis due to a nerve illness that nearly cost him his life, leading him to consider quitting acting.

Amitabh Bachchan, widely regarded as a living legend in Hindi cinema, celebrated his 82nd birthday on October 11, 2024. His fans and critics took to social media to pay tribute and send heartfelt wishes. As is customary, many well-wishers gathered outside his residence, Jalsa, in Mumbai, to wish him a long and healthy life. However, an incident from his past highlights a more troubling moment when he almost gave up his acting career.

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Tinnu Anand discussed his ambitious project, Shahenshah. He recounted a time when he arrived in Mysore and learned that Amitabh had sustained an injury on set, prompting a trip to Bangalore for a medical checkup. Upon arriving, Amitabh shared the unfortunate news about his diagnosis of myasthenia gravis, a serious nerve condition.

Tinnu described the tense moment, recalling how Amitabh recognized his anxious demeanor and advised him to sit down to prevent him from falling. Amitabh then delivered the concerning news about his health, indicating that he had been diagnosed with a nerve condition that severely impacted his body’s muscle functions.

During their conversation, Tinnu learned that Amitabh struggled even with basic actions, such as drinking water. He explained that when he attempted to take a sip, the water got stuck in his throat, as the message to his brain to swallow it did not register. Amitabh expressed that he had been close to choking and nearly suffocated. He told Tinnu that doctors had recommended he cancel his schedule and return to Bombay for further treatment and complete rest. They cautioned him that continuing to work could jeopardize his health and suggested he might never be able to act again.

Following this ordeal, Amitabh contemplated leaving his acting career behind. However, fate intervened, and he ultimately returned to the screen, with Shahenshah becoming one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

More about Tinnu Anand

Tinnu Anand is a versatile figure in Bollywood, having started his career as an assistant director under the legendary Satyajit Ray. Over the years, he has collaborated with many prominent names in the industry and directed several hit films, including Kalia and Shahenshah.

