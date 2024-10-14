Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tinnu Anand REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan's near-fatal health scare; Here's what he said

    Amitabh Bachchan recently celebrated his 82nd birthday, receiving heartfelt tributes from fans and critics alike. However, his journey has not been without challenges. At one point, he faced a life-threatening health crisis due to a nerve disorder that nearly led him to quit acting forever

    Tinnu Anand REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan's near-fatal health scare; Here's what he said ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 12:33 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    Tinnu Anand once revealed that Amitabh Bachchan experienced a serious health crisis due to a nerve illness that nearly cost him his life, leading him to consider quitting acting.

    Amitabh Bachchan, widely regarded as a living legend in Hindi cinema, celebrated his 82nd birthday on October 11, 2024. His fans and critics took to social media to pay tribute and send heartfelt wishes. As is customary, many well-wishers gathered outside his residence, Jalsa, in Mumbai, to wish him a long and healthy life. However, an incident from his past highlights a more troubling moment when he almost gave up his acting career.

    In an interview with Radio Nasha, Tinnu Anand discussed his ambitious project, Shahenshah. He recounted a time when he arrived in Mysore and learned that Amitabh had sustained an injury on set, prompting a trip to Bangalore for a medical checkup. Upon arriving, Amitabh shared the unfortunate news about his diagnosis of myasthenia gravis, a serious nerve condition.

    Tinnu described the tense moment, recalling how Amitabh recognized his anxious demeanor and advised him to sit down to prevent him from falling. Amitabh then delivered the concerning news about his health, indicating that he had been diagnosed with a nerve condition that severely impacted his body’s muscle functions.

    During their conversation, Tinnu learned that Amitabh struggled even with basic actions, such as drinking water. He explained that when he attempted to take a sip, the water got stuck in his throat, as the message to his brain to swallow it did not register. Amitabh expressed that he had been close to choking and nearly suffocated. He told Tinnu that doctors had recommended he cancel his schedule and return to Bombay for further treatment and complete rest. They cautioned him that continuing to work could jeopardize his health and suggested he might never be able to act again.

    Following this ordeal, Amitabh contemplated leaving his acting career behind. However, fate intervened, and he ultimately returned to the screen, with Shahenshah becoming one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

    ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri shares dreamy photos in yellow saree; serves inspiration for Diwali 2024 [PICTURES]

    More about Tinnu Anand

    Tinnu Anand is a versatile figure in Bollywood, having started his career as an assistant director under the legendary Satyajit Ray. Over the years, he has collaborated with many prominent names in the industry and directed several hit films, including Kalia and Shahenshah.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elvish Yadav REACTS to trolling after appearing in video with Natasa Stankovic [WATCH] ATG

    Elvish Yadav REACTS to trolling after appearing in video with Natasa Stankovic [WATCH]

    How is this permissible...', Pooja Bhatt SLAMS people chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' inside metro - WATCH

    'How is this permissible...', Pooja Bhatt SLAMS people chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' inside metro - WATCH

    Jigra Box Office collection Dy 3: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer earns THIS on first Sunday ATG

    'Jigra' Box Office collection Dy 3: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer earns THIS on first Sunday

    Hina Khan reflects on final chemotherapy cycle, shares last eyelash photo with heartfelt note NTI

    Hina Khan reflects on final chemotherapy cycle, shares last eyelash photo with heartfelt note

    Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Kiccha Sudeep addresses womens commission complaint over contestant treatment vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Kiccha Sudeep addresses Women’s commission complaint over contestant treatment

    Recent Stories

    Do you know THIS superstar forced Rekha to kiss for 5 minutes? RKK

    Do you know THIS superstar forced Rekha to kiss for 5 minutes?

    Leaked video of actress Oviya goes viral, her BOLD response sparks controversy AJR

    Leaked video of actress Oviya goes viral, her BOLD response sparks controversy

    Central urban development department greenlights Bengaluru metro 3A project from Hebbal to Sarjapura vkp

    Central urban development dept greenlights Bengaluru metro’s 3A project from Hebbal to Sarjapura

    Israel announces names of 4 IDF soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack on military base near Binyamina snt

    Israel announces names of 4 IDF soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack on military base near Binyamina

    Bahraich violence victim was seen waving Saffron flag shortly before being shot dead; video emerges (WATCH) shk

    Bahraich violence victim was seen waving Saffron flag shortly before being shot dead; video emerges (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon