    Nayanthara turns 39: Actress' new poster from 'Test' unveiled on her birthday; take a look

    Happy Birthday, Nayanthara: Tamil movie 'Test's filmmakers shared the latest poster featuring the actress wearing silver jewellery featuring a long chain with a metal ball design, silver studs and a nosepiece. Check it out below.

    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 6:54 PM IST

    Nayanthara is celebrating her 39th birthday today, November 18. The creators of her next film, 'Test,' produced a new poster to commemorate the event. The actress looks lovely in a traditional saree on the poster.

    Nayanthara, who dazzled audiences in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan,' turned 39 on November 18. A new poster for her film 'Test' was presented on the occasion. The actress appears on the ad wearing a maroon and brown cotton saree with a black and white checkered cotton top.

    Nayanthara accessorised with silver jewellery that included a long chain with metal ball design, silver studs, and a nosepiece. Her little makeup is also flawless. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail.

    The film's production company, Y Not Studios, released the poster on X (previously Twitter) with the caption, "Happy Birthday #Nayanthara! #theTEST" The poster showcases a rustic backdrop.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Nayanthara was most recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. Her Bollywood debut was made with this flick. The actress has a spate of films in various stages of development. 'Test,' her unnamed 75th picture, and 'Mannangatti Since 1960' are both in the works. She also did Tamil film Iraivan, starring Jayam Ravi. 

    Nayanthara is also set to appear in two more Tamil films, Annapoorani and Mannangatti Since 1960, in addition to Test. 

    About Test:
    The movie Test, which is described as a sports drama directed by S Sashikanth, issued a poster on Diwali that featured the major characters. The Test movie team also published a film's motion poster, which showed the film's development during production. The film also stars Meera Jasmine and Kaali Venkat, while the music is composed by singer-turned-composer Shakthisree Gopalan.

    The motion poster for the Test film, which was released previously, revealed that the film is a sports drama set in the realm of cricket. The noises of striking a ball, as well as enormous whistles and shouts, can be heard in the motion poster.

    The film represents Madhavan and Siddharth's third collaboration, following their previous two films, Rang De Basanti and Aayudha Ezthu.Chakravarthy Ramachandran and Sasikanth's Y Not Studios are producing the film.

     

