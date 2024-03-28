Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Aadujeevitham' Twitter review: Netizens hail Prithviraj Sukumaran's work, term it 'Oscar-winning performance'

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's film 'Aadujeevitham' was released in theatres on March 28, 2024. 

    'Aadujeevitham' Twitter review: Netizens applaud Prithviraj Sukumaran's work, term it 'Oscar-winning performance' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 9:06 AM IST

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's film 'Aadujeevitham' is all set to have its theatrical release today and as it has already hit the big screen, netizens are out with their views. The film so far has been receiving excellent responses and the audiences are loving Prithviraj's role, look, and performance. Here's how they have reacted.

    Netizens react to Prithviraj Sukumaran's film 'Aadujeevitham'

    Also read: Elvish Yadav seeks blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple days after getting bail, shares picture

    About 'Aadujeevitham'

    Najeeb Muhammed, an Indian migrant worker, travels to Saudi Arabia to earn money to bring home but instead finds himself living a slave-like existence herding goals amid the desert.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 9:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elvish Yadav seeks blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple days after getting bail, shares picture RKK

    Elvish Yadav seeks blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple days after getting bail, shares picture

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Unexpected twist as Bigg Boss announces 'No Eviction' this week rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Unexpected twist as Bigg Boss announces 'No Eviction' this week

    The First Omen' REVIEW: Is Arkasha Stevenson's film scary? Will it make horror movie lovers happy? Read THIS RBA

    'The First Omen' REVIEW: Is Arkasha Stevenson's film scary? Will it make horror movie lovers happy? Read THIS

    Aadujeevitham: Suriya praises Prithviraj Sukumaran's commitment, 'can happen only once in a time' NIR

    'Aadujeevitham': Suriya praises Prithviraj Sukumaran's commitment, 'can happen only once in a time'

    'Game Changer' song 'Jaragandi': Ram Charan, Kiara Advani dance whole heartly on foot-tapping track NIR

    'Game Changer' song 'Jaragandi': Ram Charan, Kiara Advani dance wholeheartedly on foot-tapping track

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 23-year-old man hacked to death in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: 23-year-old man hacked to death in Thiruvananthapuram

    Elvish Yadav seeks blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple days after getting bail, shares picture RKK

    Elvish Yadav seeks blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple days after getting bail, shares picture

    Gold rate in India on March 28: Know 22 & 24-carat price in your city gcw

    Gold rate in India on March 28: Know 22 & 24-carat price in your city

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dr CN Manjunath vs Dr CN Manjunath in Bengaluru rural constituency vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dr CN Manjunath vs Dr CN Manjunath in Bengaluru rural constituency

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Divers find 2 bodies in submerged truck from harbor gcw

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Divers find 2 bodies in submerged truck from harbor

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon