'Aadujeevitham' Twitter review: Netizens hail Prithviraj Sukumaran's work, term it 'Oscar-winning performance'
Prithviraj Sukumaran's film 'Aadujeevitham' was released in theatres on March 28, 2024.
Prithviraj Sukumaran's film 'Aadujeevitham' is all set to have its theatrical release today and as it has already hit the big screen, netizens are out with their views. The film so far has been receiving excellent responses and the audiences are loving Prithviraj's role, look, and performance. Here's how they have reacted.
Netizens react to Prithviraj Sukumaran's film 'Aadujeevitham'
#TheGoatLife Hindi Review 👌@PrithviOfficial stole the show, Storyline is fantastic, Oscar Winning Performance for #PrithvirajSukumaran , masterpiece movie.— AMIR ANSARI (@FMovie82325) March 27, 2024
Blockbuster loading 🔥🔥🔥#TheGoatLife #Aadujeevitham pic.twitter.com/vyNqU6M7cl
About 'Aadujeevitham'
Najeeb Muhammed, an Indian migrant worker, travels to Saudi Arabia to earn money to bring home but instead finds himself living a slave-like existence herding goals amid the desert.