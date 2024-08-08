Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala engagement: Expected guest list and venue REVEALED!

    A source close to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala said that the engagement ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 08, and will be a small ceremony with only family members invited.

    Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala engagement: Expected guest list and venue REVEALED! RKK
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

    As per reports, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will be engaged today. It has already been confirmed that Nagarjuna will be the one to release images from the engagement on social media. According to the latest reports, the Telugu superstar would also host the engagement ceremony at his Hyderabad home. The engagement will take place on Thursday evening.

    According to a source close to the alleged couple, the engagement ceremony will be small, with only family members invited. "Yes, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will get engaged on Thursday evening. The ceremony will be very private and intimate, taking place at Nagarjuna's home in the evening. Nagarjuna is likely the one to share the news first on social media."

    Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya getting ENGAGED today? Here's what we know about impending ceremony

    The guest list

    The guest list will feature Amala Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's brother, Akhil, and Sobhita's parents along with Nagarjuna. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita have yet to react to the news.

    Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala 

    Rumours of Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita surfaced shortly after he and Samantha Ruth Prabhu split. Chaitanya and Sobhita's romance rumors began in 2022. Despite keeping their rumored relationship out of the public, the couple made news with a lovely vacation in Europe, adding to the excitement. A viral photo of Chay and Sobhita enjoying a wine-tasting session has fueled suspicion about their relationship.

    Naga Chaitanya's first wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have declared their split in 2021 and before getting married, they dated for a while. Samantha has been doing some amazing work, but she was just diagnosed with myositis, an auto-immune illness. Despite their split, they both talked well of each other, emphasizing their mutual respect and ten-year friendship

    Samantha will be seen in the upcoming web series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' along with Varun Dhawan. The show will be release on Amazon Prime Video.

