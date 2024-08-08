Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya getting ENGAGED today? Here's what we know about impending ceremony

    Rumours are swirling about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala possibly getting engaged this Thursday, with a reliable source hinting at an imminent announcement. Fans are buzzing as speculation heats up following their recent European holiday and ongoing relationship rumors

    Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya getting ENGAGED today? Here's what we know about impending ceremony ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 9:36 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

    Excitement is building among fans and followers as rumours suggest that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala may be getting engaged this Thursday. The speculation, reported by The Great Andhra, comes from a highly reliable source, adding fuel to the ongoing buzz about the couple's relationship. Naga Chaitanya, who finalized his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu a few years ago, has been at the centre of speculation about his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala. Despite neither party officially confirming their relationship, their frequent public appearances together have intensified the speculation.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

    Their recent European holiday in June further contributed to the buzz. A photo from the trip, which showed Naga and Sobhita enjoying a wine-tasting session, went viral and reignited discussions about their romance. The speculation about their relationship began after Naga’s separation from Samantha in 2021, following a four-year marriage.

    Fans are now eagerly anticipating an official announcement. Reports indicate that Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, is planning to release a note regarding the wedding, with engagement pictures potentially becoming available by Friday.

    In a recent interview with GQ India, Sobhita Dhulipala spoke about love, although she was not explicit about her relationship status. She described love as an essential and luxurious fuel in her life, reflecting on its significance.

    ALSO READ: Natasa Stankovic spends quality time with son Agastya; shares super cute pictures [PHOTOS]

    As the couple continues to keep their relationship private, the latest reports have fans on edge, eagerly awaiting any official confirmation. If the rumours prove accurate, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala could soon become one of the most talked-about couples in the industry.

    ALSO READ: Bryan Adams' Kolkata tour tickets: Rock singer set for his India tour in Decembe

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is Lion's Gate Portal? Here's how August 8's astrology will affect YOUR sign; Read here ATG

    What is Lion's Gate Portal? Here's how August 8's astrology will affect YOUR sign; Read here

    Why Kamal Haasan opted out from hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 8? RKK

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Why Kamal Haasan opted out from hosting the show?

    Natasa Stankovic spends quality time with son Agastya; shares super cute pictures [PHOTOS] ATG

    Natasa Stankovic spends quality time with son Agastya; shares super cute pictures [PHOTOS]

    Bryan Adams Kolkata tour tickets: Rock singer set for his India tour in December RBA

    Bryan Adams' Kolkata tour tickets: Rock singer set for his India tour in December

    Who is Avneet Kaur? Actress accused of CHEATING by a jewellery brand RKK

    Who is Avneet Kaur? Actress accused of CHEATING by a jewellery brand

    Recent Stories

    Aap haari nahi haraaya gaya hai Bajrang Punia after wrestler Vinesh Phogat announces retirement snt

    'Aap haari nahi, haraaya gaya hai': Bajrang Punia after wrestler Vinesh Phogat announces retirement

    Kerala: Onam Exam to be held from Sept 3-12 2024 this year anr

    Kerala: Onam Exam to be held from Sept 3 to12 this year

    Serial killer on the loose? Nine women murdered in Bareilly over 14 months; check details AJR

    Serial killer on the loose? Nine women murdered in Bareilly over 14 months; check details

    When is Nag Panchami 2024? Know date, puja muhurat, rituals ATG

    When is Nag Panchami 2024? Know date, puja muhurat, rituals

    Haryana Govt to honour Vinesh Phogat as silver medallist after Paris Olympics setback, wrestler to get Rs 4 cr snt

    Haryana Govt to honour Vinesh Phogat as silver medallist after Paris Olympics setback, wrestler to get Rs 4 cr

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon