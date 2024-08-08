Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya getting ENGAGED today? Here's what we know about impending ceremony

Rumours are swirling about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala possibly getting engaged this Thursday, with a reliable source hinting at an imminent announcement. Fans are buzzing as speculation heats up following their recent European holiday and ongoing relationship rumors

Excitement is building among fans and followers as rumours suggest that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala may be getting engaged this Thursday. The speculation, reported by The Great Andhra, comes from a highly reliable source, adding fuel to the ongoing buzz about the couple's relationship. Naga Chaitanya, who finalized his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu a few years ago, has been at the centre of speculation about his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala. Despite neither party officially confirming their relationship, their frequent public appearances together have intensified the speculation.

Their recent European holiday in June further contributed to the buzz. A photo from the trip, which showed Naga and Sobhita enjoying a wine-tasting session, went viral and reignited discussions about their romance. The speculation about their relationship began after Naga’s separation from Samantha in 2021, following a four-year marriage.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating an official announcement. Reports indicate that Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, is planning to release a note regarding the wedding, with engagement pictures potentially becoming available by Friday.

In a recent interview with GQ India, Sobhita Dhulipala spoke about love, although she was not explicit about her relationship status. She described love as an essential and luxurious fuel in her life, reflecting on its significance.

As the couple continues to keep their relationship private, the latest reports have fans on edge, eagerly awaiting any official confirmation. If the rumours prove accurate, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala could soon become one of the most talked-about couples in the industry.

