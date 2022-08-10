Mukesh Khanna gets slammed for 'If girl wants sex, she is running dhanda' remark

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, known best for his character of ‘Shaktimaan’, has been slammed for his recent remark on women. The actor passed his judgement on women who are open about their sexual needs.

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna’s controversial remark in a recent video has not gone well with the people. In a recent video, Khanna, popularly known for his character of ‘Shaktimaan’, said that women who want sex are those who do 'dhanda'.

Mukesh Khanna’s distasteful statement has stirred a controversy, with the internet slamming him for what he said about women wanting to have sex. The actor took to his YouTube channel where he made the shocking statement. Titled ‘Kya aapko bhi aisi ladkiya lubhati hain?’, which translates in English to ‘Do such girls lure you as well’, Khanna spoke about comments on social media in which users invite naive men with the intention to chat or have sex with them.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 films that depict the essence of the brother-sister relationship

The actor further urged his fans to not get lured by such people saying that it may persuade people to send their nude pictures which can be used to blackmail them. The video was posted on YouTube a couple of days ago.

It was during this video that Mukesh Khanna made the statement. “Koi bhi ladki agar kisi ladke ko kahe ‘I want to have sex with you’, wo ladki, ladki nahi hai, wo dhanda kar rahi hai. Kyunki is tarah ki nirlaj baatein koi sabhya samaj ki ladki kabhi nahi karegi (If any woman tells a man that she wants to have sex with him, then she is not a woman, she is actually running a sex racket. Because a decent woman of a civilized society will never say such things)," said the actor, advising social media users to not fall in their trap.

ALSO READ: Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack at 57, while he was on a treadmill