Mud Mud Ke song out: Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone’s steamy chemistry will blow your mind; watch

Bollywood has got a new sizzling pair of 365 actor Michele Morrone and Jacqueline Fernandez, with the former making his Indian debut with the release of the song ‘Mud Mud Ke’. Jacqueline and Michele’s steamy chemistry in this song will soon become of the most sizzling pairs of the industry. Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone starrer ‘Mud Mud Ke’ is a duet sung by brother-sister duo Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

The leading lady in the music video, Jacqueline Fernandes took to social media on Saturday to share a clipping from the song, announcing the release of ‘Mud Mud Ke’. Tony Kakkar has not only sung the song but also composed it for the Desi Music Factory.

Other than the fiery chemistry of Jacqueline Fernandez and Michelle Morrone, what makes the music video get the temperature soaring are the sensuous choreography by Shakti Mohan.

The teaser video, previously shared by Jacqueline Fernandez on her Instagram handle showcases a chase between baddies Jacqueline and Michele Morrone. This had got the fans excited for the release of the latest peppy track.

The song was finally released on Saturday. Sharing the video, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote in the caption, "Finally it’s here!#MudMudKe official video with @iammichelemorroneofficial out now on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel. Check out the crazy video and let me know your favourite part in the comment section."

Previously, the 365 star Michele Morrone, who marks his Indian debut with this song, had spoken about his Indian debut. In a statement to the media, Michele said, “I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe.”