    Who is Michele Morrone, currently romancing Jacqueline Fernandez? Read this

    First Published Feb 9, 2022, 2:54 PM IST
    Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone set the dance floor on fire with their hot chemistry in ‘Mud Mud Ke’ teaser
     

    Fans and social media users can’t get enough of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days star Michele Morrone's sizzling chemistry in Mud Mud Ke teaser. Yesterday, on February 08, a short video of the music video was released where we saw 365 Days star Michele Morrone romancing Jacqueline Fernandez.
     

    The teaser gives a brief look at what looks like an intense music video featuring dance, drama, and high-speed action. The Kick actress' fans couldn’t stop raving about her sizzling hot avatar in the song and her chemistry with Michele Morrone. 
     

    Talking about the film, ‘Mud Mud Ke’, is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, comes across as a foot-tapping club number with an interesting narrative featuring Jacqueline and Michele. Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez romances 365 Days actor Michele Morrone; check out their first look

    Who is Michele Morrone? 
    Michele Morrone was born on October 3, 1990, in Melegnano, Italy. Michele studied theatre at the Teatro Fraschini Di Pavia. He got married to a popular designer Rouba Saadeh, they have two sons, Marcudo Morrone and Brado Morrone. In 2018, Michele and Rouba got divorced. 

    This Italian actor made his breakthrough with the Polish erotic thriller 365 Days, a massive success for Netflix. It is said that Netflix has reportedly already planned for two sequels. Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez loses film with Nagarjuna due to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case?

    Jacqueline has a fantastic lined-up kitty on the professional front, including two films, ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Bachchan Pandey’ with Akshay Kumar. She also has ‘Kick 2’ with Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, ‘Attack’ with John Abraham, a Hollywood project, and other unannounced projects. Also Read: Here's how Jacqueline Fernandez is healing after her private pictures with Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral

